21 fake universities in India; one in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned people about 21 fake universities in various states and union territories of India.

One of these is in Andhra Pradesh and identified as Christ New Testament Deemed University, Kakumanuvarithota or Grace Villa Apartments, 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur.

UGC secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain issued the notification about these 21 fake universities and cautioned students and public about dealing with them. He underlined that these universities are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act and are not empowered to confer any degree.

Delhi tops the country with eight fake universities, namely, All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), State Government University, Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

State-wise, these universities are: West Bengal (2) – Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata. Uttar Pradesh (4) – Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag. Allahabad; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh; and Bhartiya Shiksha parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow. Odisha (2) – Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Shakti Nagar, Rourkela; and North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road, Baripada, District Mayurbhanj.

The other fake universities are Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka), St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala; Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra; and Sree Bodhi academy of Higher Education, Puducherry.