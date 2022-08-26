  
Jobs & Education 26 Aug 2022 21 fake universities ...
Jobs & Education

21 fake universities in India; one in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 26, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2022, 7:41 am IST
Delhi tops the country with eight fake universities, namely, All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), State Government University, Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University). — DC Image
 Delhi tops the country with eight fake universities, namely, All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), State Government University, Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University). — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned people about 21 fake universities in various states and union territories of India.

One of these is in Andhra Pradesh and identified as Christ New Testament Deemed University, Kakumanuvarithota or Grace Villa Apartments, 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur.

UGC secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain issued the notification about these 21 fake universities and cautioned students and public about dealing with them. He underlined that these universities are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act and are not empowered to confer any degree.

Delhi tops the country with eight fake universities, namely, All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), State Government University, Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

State-wise, these universities are: West Bengal (2) – Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata. Uttar Pradesh (4) – Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag. Allahabad; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh; and Bhartiya Shiksha parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow. Odisha (2) – Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Shakti Nagar, Rourkela; and North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road, Baripada, District Mayurbhanj.

The other fake universities are Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka), St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala; Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra; and Sree Bodhi academy of Higher Education, Puducherry.

...
Tags: 21 fake universities in india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 27 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presents certificates to students during the Students Interaction Programme by Microsoft at AU Convocation Hall inside AU Campus in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo By Arrangement)

First in India: 36K AP students get Microsoft skill certificates useful for MNC jobs

On September 1, there will be a parents’ committee meeting to which NGOs, philanthropists, old students’ associations and so on will be invited to prepare an action plan for celebrating Teacher’s Day — Representational Image/DC

AP Edu Fest-2022 week from Aug. 28

The largest employers were in the IT, banking, consulting, core, product-based, ecommerce, healthcare, education, and public sector sectors. — Representational Image/By arrangement

IIT Hyderabad sees best-ever placement season

The corporation chairman underlined that state government has also released ₹1 crore for constructing Kapu Kalyana Mandapams and community halls in Vijayawada central constituency. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Kapu students can apply for funds to study abroad



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

First in India: 36K AP students get Microsoft skill certificates useful for MNC jobs

Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presents certificates to students during the Students Interaction Programme by Microsoft at AU Convocation Hall inside AU Campus in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Kapu students can apply for funds to study abroad

The corporation chairman underlined that state government has also released ₹1 crore for constructing Kapu Kalyana Mandapams and community halls in Vijayawada central constituency. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

IIIT Basar students protest, allege police harassment

Students of IIT Basar pay homage to Suresh Rathode, who died by suicide on August 23. (Photo by arrangement)

Parents seek curb on fees

The unrepentant TSBIE officials said that nobody was forcing parents to admit their children in private colleges when several government junior colleges provide free and quality education. (Representational image)

Telangana High Court allows engg colleges to collect hiked fees

After hearing contentions, Justice Lakshman approved the requests of the colleges on some conditions. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->