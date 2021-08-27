Jobs & Education 26 Aug 2021 Colleges to stay shu ...
Jobs & Education

Colleges to stay shut in Dakshina Kannada till Sept 15 over high positivity rate

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 27, 2021, 2:13 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 2:13 am IST
Dakshina Kannada district is one of the districts in Karnataka with more than 2 percent positivity rate
Dr KV Rajendra presiding the meeting at his office today. (Photo: DC)
Mangaluru: High positivity rate has made Dakshina Kannada district administration decide not to reopen Graduate and Post Graduate classes till September 15.

"The positivity rate of Dakshina Kannada is 2.4 percent. So physical classes of Under Graduate and Post Graduate will not be allowed till September 15. Only online classes can continue," Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said during a meeting at his office today.

"If the positivity rate drops by September 15, a meeting will be held with the officials and colleges to discuss the reopening of colleges," he said.

"For the science students, the practical classes should be held batch-wise as per Covid guidelines. For others there should be only online classes," the DC added.
He directed the teaching, non-teaching staff of all the colleges to get themselves vaccinated.

 

Meanwhile, the Education Department has decided to postpone the 9th and 10th standard classes too.

While the 9th and 10th standard classes have resumed in most of the districts in Karnataka, the government has postponed them in the districts with more than 2 percent positivity rate.

"The date of reopening the 9th and 10th will be declared later," the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) said in a press statement.

Tags: dakshina kannada, undergraduate, postgraduate
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


