AP fixes fee structure for schools, junior colleges

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has, in a first-of-its-kind action, fixed the fee structures for schools and junior colleges and issued orders on Wednesday, asking these institutions to follow the new fee structure.

Principal secretary Buditi Rajasekhar said the AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) held several meetings and fixed the fee structure for 2021-22 and 2023-24 academic years. This was done with a view to providing education to all without putting a huge financial burden on the poor and middle classes, he said.

The APSERMC has notified three different fee structure for students from nursery to Class 10 enrolled in private unaided institutions in gram panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations for the three academic years --2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24.

Rajasekhar said it is important to note that while fixing the fee, the plight of the common man and parents from ordinary families was kept in mind. The government notified the fee structures by exercising powers conferred under section 7 of the AP Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Prohibition of Capitation Fee) Act, 1983 (Act No. 5 of 1983).

APSERMC has arrived at the quantum of collectable fees in these three categories under clause (ii) of section 9 of the AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Act, 2019 (Act No 21 of 2019).

Rajasekhar said, before fixing the fee structure, the commission held discussions with the management of these colleges, association members, and some parents of students across the 13 districts. The fixed fee is inclusive of tuition fee, prospectus and registration fee, admission fee, examination fee, laboratory fee, sports fee, computer laboratory fee, library fee, extracurricular fee, student welfare fund, student healthcare scheme, study tour, alumni, and other similar fees related to academics.

Besides the fixed fees, a student has to pay an optional fee for components such as transportation charge, hostel charges (boarding and lodging charges), if he or she opts for the same. APSERMC has fixed a separate structure for hostel fees and also coaching fees for preparing a student for competitive entrance examinations such as IIT and other prestigious educational institutions.

Rajasekhar said that after considering the factors associated with tutorials (extra coaching), the institutions imparting tutorials are allowed to collect an extra amount of Rs 20,000 towards tutorial fee including the lecturers and material supplied and tests conducted irrespective of whether the place is located in a rural area or town or city.

He said the maximum annual hostel fee for colleges located in gram panchayats has been fixed at Rs18,000; in municipalities Rs20,000; and in municipal corporations Rs24,000. The government would take stern action against educational institutions if they violated the fee norms and rules.

He also warned that the educational institutions shall not charge either directly or indirectly any other amount over and above the fee fixed. IF any other amount is charged under any other head or guise, by way of donations, the same would amount to charging a capitation fee. In that case, the institution shall be liable for prosecution.

Following complaints from students and parents on collection of excess fees by certain managements of private unaided junior colleges, the Board of Intermediate Education has warned of stringent action against erring colleges.

The BIE, in a release issued here on Wednesday, said the state government had notified the fee structure of two years’ intermediate course in all private and aided junior colleges in the state for the block period from 2021-22 to 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 as per recommendations of the AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission.

The BIE said the fee structure was fixed for the colleges located in gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations separately. It directed college managements to collect only the prescribed fee and also advised the principals to display the fee particulars group-wise on the notice board.

The BIE notified the maximum fee collectible per annum for MPC and BiPC in gram panchayats at Rs15,000 per annum and for CEC, HEC and others at Rs12,000. In municipalities, Rs 7,500 for MPC and BiPC and Rs15,000 for other groups; and in municipal corporations, the prescribed fee is Rs20,000 for MPC and BiPC and Rs18,000 for other groups.