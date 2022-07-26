  
Jobs & Education 26 Jul 2022 Water-logged school ...
Jobs & Education

Water-logged school at Filmnagar on verge of closure

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Jul 26, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 9:39 am IST
GHMC workers pump out inundated water from the school premises. (R. Pavan/DC)
 GHMC workers pump out inundated water from the school premises. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD:  Classes from I to V in the Government Primary School in BJR Nagar, Filmnagar, in Jubilee Hills, are on the verge of shutdown as the school building has been facing water-logging issues for many years.

Earlier, the school used to be inundated mostly during monsoons, but now water keeps oozing from the ground throughout the year, according to headmistress Indira Nadikuda.

Only nine new students were admitted to the school in June owing to the dangerous state of the school building, she said.

 “The school is surrounded in knee-deep rainwater making it impossible to enter the building. Earlier, water used to recede after the rains stopped. The problem has worsened since last year and this year, it was horrible and we had to ask the GHMC to help empty the water. We are temporarily conducting classes in another school in MG Nagar. ”

The attendance reduced from 150 to around 80 students because of the poor condition of the school building, said the headmistress, adding that the construction of a new building was the only solution to save the school from shutting down.

“Several complaints with videos and pictures have been given to the DEO, but the issue has been neglected and none pays attention to our concern,” she adds.

Deputy inspector of school B. Ramalingaiah said, “We proposed a plan to the DEO and executive engineer around four months ago to demolish the existing building and construct a new one. Nothing can happen unless the government sanctions the new building.”  

District education officer Rathikanti Rohini told Deccan Chronicle, “The building has been facing the issue of water-logging ever since it was constructed 15 years ago. We have temporarily shifted the classes to the nearby MG School, which is around half a kilometre away. We are proposing to construct a new school at a new site. The present building can’t be fixed because it is located in a low-lying area.”

“We discussed the problem with the district collector six months ago and we are looking for new site now," she added.

...
Tags: govt primary school film nagar, water-logging in filmnagar school for many years
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Jobs & Education

Students who had enrolled through the Badi Bata (Back to School) programme have switched back to private schools. (DC)

Badi Bata students shift to private schools

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana (Facebook)

Schools merged for solid foundation in AP, says education minister

Sources in the institute said that they had applied for two seats each in PG courses in non-clinical subjects in Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Micro Biology, Forensic Medicine, Bio-Chemistry, Pathology, and SPM (Social and Preventive Medicine). — ANI

ACSR Govt Medical College all set to introduce PG courses this year

Applications are invited from schoolchildren who are fluent in English, between the age group of 10 to 12 years (born between 1 August 2010 and 31 July 2012), and studying in classes 5, 6 and 7. — Representational Image/DC

Sea cadet corps for schoolchildren



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

ACSR Govt Medical College all set to introduce PG courses this year

Sources in the institute said that they had applied for two seats each in PG courses in non-clinical subjects in Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Micro Biology, Forensic Medicine, Bio-Chemistry, Pathology, and SPM (Social and Preventive Medicine). — ANI

Schools merged for solid foundation in AP, says education minister

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana (Facebook)

TS schools see rise in migrant students

Teachers said that Hindi speakers who joined their schools from class 1 are now fluent in speaking and reading/writing Telugu. (AFP)

Sea cadet corps for schoolchildren

Applications are invited from schoolchildren who are fluent in English, between the age group of 10 to 12 years (born between 1 August 2010 and 31 July 2012), and studying in classes 5, 6 and 7. — Representational Image/DC

IIIT-Basar students hold off on agitation amid impasse with authorities

They had planned to launch a protest seeking resolution to 12 demands ranging from appointment of officials to tenders for uniforms and shoes. — DC Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->