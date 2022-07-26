Water-logged school at Filmnagar on verge of closure

HYDERABAD: Classes from I to V in the Government Primary School in BJR Nagar, Filmnagar, in Jubilee Hills, are on the verge of shutdown as the school building has been facing water-logging issues for many years.

Earlier, the school used to be inundated mostly during monsoons, but now water keeps oozing from the ground throughout the year, according to headmistress Indira Nadikuda.

Only nine new students were admitted to the school in June owing to the dangerous state of the school building, she said.

“The school is surrounded in knee-deep rainwater making it impossible to enter the building. Earlier, water used to recede after the rains stopped. The problem has worsened since last year and this year, it was horrible and we had to ask the GHMC to help empty the water. We are temporarily conducting classes in another school in MG Nagar. ”

The attendance reduced from 150 to around 80 students because of the poor condition of the school building, said the headmistress, adding that the construction of a new building was the only solution to save the school from shutting down.

“Several complaints with videos and pictures have been given to the DEO, but the issue has been neglected and none pays attention to our concern,” she adds.

Deputy inspector of school B. Ramalingaiah said, “We proposed a plan to the DEO and executive engineer around four months ago to demolish the existing building and construct a new one. Nothing can happen unless the government sanctions the new building.”

District education officer Rathikanti Rohini told Deccan Chronicle, “The building has been facing the issue of water-logging ever since it was constructed 15 years ago. We have temporarily shifted the classes to the nearby MG School, which is around half a kilometre away. We are proposing to construct a new school at a new site. The present building can’t be fixed because it is located in a low-lying area.”

“We discussed the problem with the district collector six months ago and we are looking for new site now," she added.