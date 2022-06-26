  
Inter results postponed, date not confirmed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 26, 2022, 9:57 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2022, 10:10 am IST
Due to some technical issues, the results are delayed and are most likely to be released by Monday
The Board is awaiting the orders from the minister of education, Sabitha Indra Reddy (in picture), even as remaining formalities are getting completed, said an official. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: The date of Intermediate results which was supposed to have been announced by June 25, was deferred and were likely to be declared in the next two to three days, said officials.  

A highly-placed source also informed Deccan Chronicle that marks were finalised and awaiting to be uploaded. "The results were supposed to be out by the evening of June 25. Due to some technical issues, the results are delayed and are most likely to be released by Monday," said sources.  

This was confirmed by officials of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Officials maintained that paper correction work was completed a few days ago and the results were also double checked.  "The Board is awaiting the orders from the minister of education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, even as remaining formalities are getting completed," said the official.  

However, the officials did not confirm the tentative date for release of the result. “The results will be released when the final procedure is completed. We cannot declare the dates now. We will definitely issue a press release a day before releasing the intermediate results. There is nothing to hide. In fact, even though officials from the department are confirming that the results are most likely to be released by Monday, I would like to ask everybody to wait for the press release," a source who works for the minister clarified.

 

