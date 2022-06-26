  
Displaced medical students to be accommodated in other colleges

NMC recently cancelled recognition of 3 medical colleges, following which students filed a petition in court questioning about their future
After hearing the petition filed by medical students, the High Court directed the NMC and the state government to file affidavits within two weeks explaining how they were going to relocate the PG medical students into other government and private medical colleges. (Representational image: iStock)
WARANGAL: The National Medical Commission (NMC) filed an affidavit in the Telangana High Court giving approval of supernumerary seats in government medical colleges to accommodate medical students who lost admissions following its decision to cancel recognition of three medical colleges in the state.

The NMC recently cancelled the recognition of three medical colleges — MNR Medical College and Hospital in Sangareddy district, Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad, and TRR Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad - for not complying with norms, following which around 47 PG medical students filed a petition in the High Court questioning about their future.

However, after hearing the petition filed by medical students, the High Court directed the NMC and the state government to file affidavits within two weeks explaining how they were going to relocate the PG medical students into other government and private medical colleges.

In response to the orders issued by the High Court, the NMC filed an affidavit explaining that after cancelling the recognition of three medical colleges, it sent clear guidelines on May 18 to the state government and to the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, asking them to reallocate the students into other medical colleges depending on their merit and availability of seats.

 

In case, if the colleges in which the students are proposed to be reallocated have no seats vacant in the concerned courses there, as a one-time measure, the seats in the concerned medical courses shall be increased in order to accommodate the students by considering the pre-existing infrastructure in that respective medical colleges where the students shall be proposed to be transferred.

It is the responsibility of the state government and the university to implement the orders that were issued by the NMC and relocate the PG medical students in whichever course they were pursuing, the affidavit said.

 

Meanwhile, health minister T. Harish Rao, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said the state government and KNR University of Health Sciences wrote a letter to the NMC asking it to adjust seats in other government and private medical colleges for the students who lost admissions.

The NMC must have conducted a surprise inspection before the counselling process of admission began and must have issued cancellation orders immediately so that the university officials would have allotted seats to other medical colleges, he said.  Or, it must have implemented its order in the next academic year keeping in view the future of the students who already took admissions by directing three medical colleges to improve facilities in the teaching hospitals apart from providing all required infrastructure at the earliest, he observed.

 

...
