First Women’s University in TS; Rs 100 crore earmarked for works

Hyderabad: A Telangana Women’s University (Mahlia Vishwavidyalayam) — the first for women in the state — is being set up by the state education minister Sabitha Indrareddy said this is to ensure that women are at the forefront of higher education.

She thanked Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao for facilitating this. The CM held a meeting with higher education department officials at his office here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, Professor D. Ravinder, was asked to transform the Koti Women’s College into the Women's University. A sum of Rs 100 crore has been allotted for related works this financial year.

She also directed the higher education authorities to introduce new courses, the quality of which should match with international standards.

Professor R. Limbadri, chairman of the R. Limbadri, would formulate policies vis-a-vis requirements and appointments in the new university.

The aim is to provide teaching and other facilities for students and infrastructure as soon as possible.