UGC urges students to exercise caution before studying in China

ANI
Published Mar 26, 2022, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 1:59 pm IST
The Commission further advised the students to exercise diligence in choosing the place of higher education
"As per extant rules, UGC and AICTE don't recognize such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment/higher studies," said the UGC statement. (PTI/Representational Image)
 "As per extant rules, UGC and AICTE don't recognize such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment/higher studies," said the UGC statement.

New Delhi: University Grants Commission on Friday cautioned Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in China to exercise "due diligence" while stating that the higher education regulator does not recognise "degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval."

"A few Universities in China have started issuing notices for admission to various degree programs for current and upcoming academic years.  Any prospective student needs to be aware that the Chinese government imposed strict travel restrictions in wake of COVID and suspended all visas since November 2020. A large number of Indian students haven't been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions. Further, Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online," said the UGC statement.

 

The Commission further advised the students to exercise diligence in choosing the place of higher education.

"As per extant rules, UGC and AICTE don't recognize such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment/higher studies," said the UGC statement.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier today held meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

 

