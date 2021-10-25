Jobs & Education 25 Oct 2021 Schools reopen for c ...
Jobs & Education

Schools reopen for class 1 to 5 students in K'taka, adhering to COVID guidelines

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2021, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 12:07 pm IST
The government had reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 6 and for students of classes 9 to 12 from August 23
Several schools had made special arrangements by decorating premises and classrooms to welcome students. (PTI Photo)
 Several schools had made special arrangements by decorating premises and classrooms to welcome students. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Schools in Karnataka re-opened for students of classes 1 to 5 from Monday, strictly adhering to COVID-19 related precautions and guidelines.

However, several private schools in the city and in different places across the state, have decided to reopen schools for these students only after Deepavali, official sources said.

 

Several schools had made special arrangements by decorating premises and classrooms to welcome students.

"I'm happy to come back to school. I had missed meeting friends, as I could rarely come out of home and there was no school. All these days I used to see teachers teaching on mobile or laptop, now I can see directly," a student of class 4 said with joy.

A teacher said the schools has made all the necessary arrangements by following the SOPs issued by the government, and felt happy welcoming children back.

With COVID-19 cases declining, Karnataka government in consultation with COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on October 18 had decided to permit re-opening of schools for students of classes 1 to 5 from October 25, by strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

 

Parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory.

The government has laid down certain rules such as screening for COVID-19 symptoms on entry, 50 per cent of the capacity in a classroom, provision of hand sanitizers, physical distancing of a minimum of one meter as practically feasible, no crowding, particularly at school entry and exit, and disinfecting classrooms and restrooms daily using 1 percent sodium hypochlorite solution.

Only teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be allowed in classes 1 to 5, it had said, there shall be additional use of face shield by teachers who are over 50 years of age.

 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh recently said classes will be held for half a day during the first week and had asked parents to send children to school without any fear.

The government had reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 6 and for students of classes 9 to 12 from August 23.

...
Tags: karnataka schools, karnataka, schools re-open
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Jobs & Education

The protesting teachers said though they took their issues to the Vice Chancellor, he had ignored them and now they have no other option but to seek the intervention of the Chief Minister in this matter. — DC Image

OU contract professors request KCR to solve their problems

An IT company head in Vizag said though they could save money on expenditures like electricity bills, maintenance, cab facilities etc under WFH, they got satisfaction over output when they worked from office only. — DC Image

IT offices abuzz again as Covid lays low in Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian. (ANI Photo)

Nod sought for additional 800 MBBS seats this year: TN Health Minister

News

Diwali festival likely to hit Adivasis’ education after hostels’ reopening



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

IT offices abuzz again as Covid lays low in Andhra Pradesh

An IT company head in Vizag said though they could save money on expenditures like electricity bills, maintenance, cab facilities etc under WFH, they got satisfaction over output when they worked from office only. — DC Image

OU contract professors request KCR to solve their problems

The protesting teachers said though they took their issues to the Vice Chancellor, he had ignored them and now they have no other option but to seek the intervention of the Chief Minister in this matter. — DC Image

Nod sought for additional 800 MBBS seats this year: TN Health Minister

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian. (ANI Photo)

Diwali festival likely to hit Adivasis’ education after hostels’ reopening

News

Inter exams can’t be stopped: Telangana HC

Justice Shavili questioned the logic behind filing a petition when all arrangements had been made and asked the petitioners to withdraw the petition. Counsel later withdrew the petition. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->