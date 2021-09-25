Jobs & Education 25 Sep 2021 Postponed Jr Interme ...
Postponed Jr Intermediate exams to be held from October 21 in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 25, 2021, 8:07 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 8:26 am IST
In April this year, the government announced that all first year students were being promoted to second year due to Covid-19 pandemic
The board said that the examinations will be held as per the earlier announced 70 per cent syllabus, and that the exams will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon. — PTI
Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education on Friday announced that it will conduct the postponed first year Intermediate exams for 2020-21, from October 25.

In April this year, the state government had announced that all first year students were being promoted to the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The BIE said that the government had then said that as and when conditions become conducive, the examinations will be held, and that the schedule would be announced at least 15 days ahead of exam.

 

The board said that the examinations will be held as per the earlier announced 70 per cent syllabus, and that the exams will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon. It said that preference for deputing examination personnel will be for those who have been fully vaccinated at Covid-19 , and all Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed at every examination centre.

Each centre will have two isolation rooms where students with any symptom can be accommodated to write their exams. The board said that the Ethics & Human Values, and Environmental Education exams were already conducted as Home Assignments earlier this April.

 

The exam dates will be applicable to students pursuing vocational courses, but a separate time-table will be issued for such students later, the board said.

The timetable

Oct. 25: Second language-I

Oct. 26: English-I

Oct. 27: Mathematics-IA, Botany-I, Political Science-I

Oct. 28: Mathematics-IB, Zoology-I, History-I

Oct. 29: Physics-I, Economics-I

Oct. 30: Chemistry-I, Commerce-I

Nov. 1: Public Administration-I, Bridge Course Mathematics-I (For BPC)

Nov. 2: Modern Language-I, Geography-I

 

...
