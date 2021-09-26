Jobs & Education 25 Sep 2021 Parents plea to Tela ...
Jobs & Education

Parents plea to Telangana High Court to regulate pvt school fees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 26, 2021, 1:46 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 7:28 am IST
The petitioner association submitted that private schools were taking advantage of laxities in the GOs
The petitioner mentioned what steps had been taken and mechanisms set up by neighbouring states to prevent private schools from collecting high fees. (PTI Photo)
 The petitioner mentioned what steps had been taken and mechanisms set up by neighbouring states to prevent private schools from collecting high fees. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad School Parents’ Association filed a petition before the Telangana High Court over the absence of a regulatory mechanism in the state to control private unaided schools from collecting exorbitant fees.

The petitioner association brought to the notice of the High Court that though the state school education department through G.O. 75, dated 28-06-2021, and G.O. 46 dated 21-04-2020 issued orders not to increase the fees, no proper mechanism was set to take action against the schools which violated the orders.

 

Through the GOs, the government directed all private unaided recognised schools in the state, which are affiliated to state board, CBSE, ICSE and other international boards not to increase any kind of fees during the academic years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 and shall charge only tuition fees on monthly basis till further orders.

The petitioner association submitted that private schools were taking advantage of laxities in the GOs. The education department did not define what components of fee charged by the private schools came under tuition fees, thereby allowing private schools to collect fees on their own discretion including school transport fees, library fees, mess fees, computer fees, extra cultural actives fees, special activity fees, development fees etc., said the petitioner. “It is nothing but denying the relief intended by the state government to school children and parents in terms of reduction of school fees for the academic year 2020-2021 & 2021-2022 during this Covid-19 situation,” it said.

 

The petitioner mentioned what steps had been taken and mechanisms set up by neighbouring states to prevent private schools from collecting high fees.

...
Tags: hyderabad school parents’ association, telangana high court, private schools, school fees
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

RGUKT CET-21 convener Prof. D. Harinarayana said the maximum number of candidates accommodated at a centre is 240 and minimum 60. Representational Image. (PTI)

RGUKT CET-21 today at 467 AP, eight TS centres

Excess fees collected from SC/ST students in TN refunded: Govt tells HC

Covid: DoE asks CBSE to waive-off board exam fees of Class 10,12 govt school students

A total of 761 candidates 545 men and 216 women have cleared the examination. — Representaitonal image/DC

Five aspirants from Telugu states secure ranks in UPSC exam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Excess fees collected from SC/ST students in TN refunded: Govt tells HC

RGUKT CET-21 today at 467 AP, eight TS centres

RGUKT CET-21 convener Prof. D. Harinarayana said the maximum number of candidates accommodated at a centre is 240 and minimum 60. Representational Image. (PTI)

Covid: DoE asks CBSE to waive-off board exam fees of Class 10,12 govt school students

Postponed Jr Intermediate exams to be held from October 21 in Telangana

The board said that the examinations will be held as per the earlier announced 70 per cent syllabus, and that the exams will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon. — PTI

Five aspirants from Telugu states secure ranks in UPSC exam

A total of 761 candidates 545 men and 216 women have cleared the examination. — Representaitonal image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->