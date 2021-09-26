Parents plea to Telangana High Court to regulate pvt school fees

The petitioner mentioned what steps had been taken and mechanisms set up by neighbouring states to prevent private schools from collecting high fees. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad School Parents’ Association filed a petition before the Telangana High Court over the absence of a regulatory mechanism in the state to control private unaided schools from collecting exorbitant fees.

The petitioner association brought to the notice of the High Court that though the state school education department through G.O. 75, dated 28-06-2021, and G.O. 46 dated 21-04-2020 issued orders not to increase the fees, no proper mechanism was set to take action against the schools which violated the orders.

Through the GOs, the government directed all private unaided recognised schools in the state, which are affiliated to state board, CBSE, ICSE and other international boards not to increase any kind of fees during the academic years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 and shall charge only tuition fees on monthly basis till further orders.

The petitioner association submitted that private schools were taking advantage of laxities in the GOs. The education department did not define what components of fee charged by the private schools came under tuition fees, thereby allowing private schools to collect fees on their own discretion including school transport fees, library fees, mess fees, computer fees, extra cultural actives fees, special activity fees, development fees etc., said the petitioner. “It is nothing but denying the relief intended by the state government to school children and parents in terms of reduction of school fees for the academic year 2020-2021 & 2021-2022 during this Covid-19 situation,” it said.

The petitioner mentioned what steps had been taken and mechanisms set up by neighbouring states to prevent private schools from collecting high fees.