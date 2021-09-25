Jobs & Education 25 Sep 2021 Covid: DoE asks CBSE ...
Covid: DoE asks CBSE to waive-off board exam fees of Class 10,12 govt school students

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2021, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 5:05 pm IST
According to government officials, CBSE has not yet replied to the letter
New Delhi: Delhi's Directorate of Education has written to the CBSE, urging it to waive-off the board examination fees for Class 10 and 12 students studying in government schools in view of the 'economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic".

DoE director Udit Prakash Rai said they have been receiving a number of requests from parents expressing their inability to pay examination fee due to loss of income due to the ongoing pandemic.

 

"The pandemic has created an economic crisis, shuttering business and cutting jobs around the world. The pandemic has badly affected all aspects of life. On one hand, many families have lost their close ones and on the other, many of them have become unemployed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Citing the 'economic impact' of the pandemic, Rai requested the Board to "waive-off the examination fee of all the students of classes X & XII studying in all the government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Department of Social Welfare schools for the current Academic session 2021-22 as a one time measure".

