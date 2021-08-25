Jobs & Education 25 Aug 2021 Private budget schoo ...
Jobs & Education

Private budget schools seek Telangana government aid

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 25, 2021, 6:54 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2021, 7:27 am IST
It was estimated that close to 50 correspondents either died by suicide or due to stress
In these budget schools, there are 30 lakh students. In these 17 months, 75 percent of students did not opt for online classes and less than 10 percent paid their school fees. — Representative image/DC
 In these budget schools, there are 30 lakh students. In these 17 months, 75 percent of students did not opt for online classes and less than 10 percent paid their school fees. — Representative image/DC

HYDERABAD: National and state associations of private budget schools met here on Tuesday to present their difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic to the government. The associations welcomed the state government’s decision to reopen educational institutions from September 1.

They said many of their staff who had no earning all these 17 months had taken up odd jobs, and in many schools, electricity had been disconnected as the managements failed to pay bills. It was estimated that close to 50 correspondents either died by suicide or due to stress, they said and demanded that the government extend them loans and exempt them from paying electricity bills, property tax as well school bus road taxes.

 

In the state, there are 11,000 private schools and amongst them 8,500 are budget schools. In these budget schools, there are 30 lakh students. In these 17 months, 75 percent of students did not opt for online classes and less than 10 percent paid their school fees, they said.

National Independent School Alliance president, who addressed the issues faced by budget schools, said, “Pradeep, a resident of Mallapur, Jagityal, committed suicide. It is a highly disturbing situation and it is on the rise. Many lost their lives reportedly due to financial burden owing to lack of income during the Covid-19 pandemic which is now leading to an educational emergency situation in the country.”

 

“Educators fought Corona and conquered it, but failed to fight with private financers who lent money to them. As they are unable to pay huge interest of the loans they took, many school owners committed suicides,” he said adding, “Today India is experiencing an educational emergency. We want the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers to act swiftly to save children, teaching staff, schools and protect the education sector.”

...
Tags: private budget schools, corona crisis, power disconnected budget schools, non-payment power bills, 11000 private schools telangana, educational emergency telangana, corona crisis correspondents end life, save children, save teaching staff, private money lenders
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

The results will be available soon after release on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in — PTI photo

TS Eamcet-2021 results to be out at 11 am today

Union education minister, addressing the convocation, emphasised the solid foundation provided by the national education policy map. — DC file photo

IIT-H conducts joint convocation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and senior officials from the education department in a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Telangana schools, colleges to reopen on September 1; CM KCR ensures caution

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana. (Photo:ANI)

Karnataka govt going forward with NEP implementation, says minister Ashwatha Narayana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

TS Eamcet-2021 results to be out at 11 am today

The results will be available soon after release on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in — PTI photo

Telangana schools, colleges to reopen on September 1; CM KCR ensures caution

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and senior officials from the education department in a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Karnataka govt going forward with NEP implementation, says minister Ashwatha Narayana

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana. (Photo:ANI)

IIT-H conducts joint convocation

Union education minister, addressing the convocation, emphasised the solid foundation provided by the national education policy map. — DC file photo

Andhra Pradesh has a shortage of 25,000 school teachers

The vacancies include 9,000 in single teacher schools, 9,000 subject teachers, 400 school heads and other schools. — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->