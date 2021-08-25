Private budget schools seek Telangana government aid

In these budget schools, there are 30 lakh students. In these 17 months, 75 percent of students did not opt for online classes and less than 10 percent paid their school fees. — Representative image/DC

HYDERABAD: National and state associations of private budget schools met here on Tuesday to present their difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic to the government. The associations welcomed the state government’s decision to reopen educational institutions from September 1.

They said many of their staff who had no earning all these 17 months had taken up odd jobs, and in many schools, electricity had been disconnected as the managements failed to pay bills. It was estimated that close to 50 correspondents either died by suicide or due to stress, they said and demanded that the government extend them loans and exempt them from paying electricity bills, property tax as well school bus road taxes.

In the state, there are 11,000 private schools and amongst them 8,500 are budget schools. In these budget schools, there are 30 lakh students. In these 17 months, 75 percent of students did not opt for online classes and less than 10 percent paid their school fees, they said.

National Independent School Alliance president, who addressed the issues faced by budget schools, said, “Pradeep, a resident of Mallapur, Jagityal, committed suicide. It is a highly disturbing situation and it is on the rise. Many lost their lives reportedly due to financial burden owing to lack of income during the Covid-19 pandemic which is now leading to an educational emergency situation in the country.”

“Educators fought Corona and conquered it, but failed to fight with private financers who lent money to them. As they are unable to pay huge interest of the loans they took, many school owners committed suicides,” he said adding, “Today India is experiencing an educational emergency. We want the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers to act swiftly to save children, teaching staff, schools and protect the education sector.”