EAMCET 2021 results out, over 85% qualify

HYDERABAD: More than 85 per cent of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University qualified in the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), 2021, on Wednesday. The results were released in the presence of state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with other officials from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). A total of 82.08 per cent of candidates qualified in the engineering stream, while 92.48 per cent qualified in the agriculture stream.

In the agriculture and medical (AM) stream, as many as 73,070 qualified out of 79,009 candidates registered for the EAMCET. In both engineering and AM streams, out of total 2.27 lakh, as many as 1,94,550 (85.70 per cent) have qualified.

The top rank in engineering was secured by Satti Karthikeya from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh while Mandava Karthikeya from Balanagar in Hyderabad bagged the top rank in the agriculture and medical stream. Out of 1,64,963 students registered for the EAMCET in the engineering stream, 1,21,480 candidates qualified. Out of 86,641 students registered for the agriculture and medical stream, 73,070 candidates qualified.

“Ever since the pandemic hit the country, the education system had taken a hit. But we decided that the students need to go ahead and study further, so we took the decision of having the exam this year. We had to plan the entire exam in such a way that the students did not feel any pressure. Even the students are to be congratulated at this accomplishment,” said Sabitha Indra Reddy.

When it came to objections with the answers, there were subject experts who clarified their doubts and applications were received and reviewed, said Dr A Govardhan, convener, EAMCET-2021. “We only advise the applicants to keep their rank cards ready,” he said.

The TSCHE, in a notification, said, “The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2021 desirous of seeking admission into B.E/B. Tech/Pharmacy courses are informed that the payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise will commence as per the schedule given below. For details of the procedure to be followed and other relevant information, please read instructions placed in the website https://tseamcet.nic.in.”

Following this, the candidates who qualified in TSEAMCET-2021 and who secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for web-based counselling. However, minority candidates (Muslim/Christian) who have not qualified or not appeared in TSEAMCET -2021 (M.P.C stream) and who secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination will be considered for leftover seats in respective minority colleges, if any, after exhausting all the qualified Minority candidates of TSEAMCET-2021 (M.P.C Stream). However, these candidates are not eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme,” he said.