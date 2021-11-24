DUK inks pact with Kerala University

Founded as the University of Travancore in 1937, KU is one of the first 16 universities in the country and has over 150 affiliated colleges and 43 Departments of teaching and research.

Thiruvananthapuram: Scripting a new chapter in the higher education sector of the state, Digital University Kerala (DUK) and University of Kerala (KU) have signed a memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the field of education and research.

The 10-year agreement between the one of the oldest and youngest universities in the country is set to open up new opportunities in the field of education.

In an event held at the Syndicate Chamber of University of Kerala on Monday, the MoU was signed by DUK registrar P Suresh Babu and KU registrar K S Anil Kumar in presence of vice chancellors Dr Saji Gopinath and Dr V P Mahadevan Pillai of DUK and KU respectively.

As per the MoU, DUK and KU will engage in a mutually beneficial way in executing collaborative projects, co-operation in the field of teaching, research and development, organising training programmes, conferences etc and in providing industrial inputs and value addition in Data Science and Technology Management.

Exchange programmes involving researchers, faculty, technical faculty and students of DUK and KU will be another highlight of the MoU, an official statement said here.

Dr Saji Gopinath, vice chancellor of DUK, said through this collaboration, the Digital University would be able to quickly enhance its activities and offerings by combining our experience in digital technologies with the expertise available in various departments of Kerala University like optoelectronics, futures studies, environmental sciences, geology, communication and journalism, bioinformatics and law etc,

"This mutual cooperation will also help in widening the scope of courses, support creation of platforms for innovations and will ensure greater opportunities for students and researchers," he said.

The MoU would provide a win-win opportunity for DUK, which has an expertise in latest technologies, and KU, which has a wide range of departments offering technical and non-technical courses, the statement said.

Curriculum development is one of the thrust areas where both universities will work on incorporating skills sets that could equip students with the changing employment scenario, it added.

Founded as the University of Travancore in 1937, KU is one of the first 16 universities in the country and has over 150 affiliated colleges and 43 Departments of teaching and research.

Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, known as DUK, was established by Kerala government in 2020, as an answer to the huge manpower demand for the fourth industrial revolution involving disruptive technologies.

The DUK, located in Technocity campus, offers masters and doctoral programmes in latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Data Analytics etc.