Jobs & Education 24 Nov 2021 DUK inks pact with K ...
Jobs & Education

DUK inks pact with Kerala University

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
The 10-yr agreement between the one of the oldest and youngest universities in country is set to open up new opportunities in education
Founded as the University of Travancore in 1937, KU is one of the first 16 universities in the country and has over 150 affiliated colleges and 43 Departments of teaching and research.
 Founded as the University of Travancore in 1937, KU is one of the first 16 universities in the country and has over 150 affiliated colleges and 43 Departments of teaching and research.

Thiruvananthapuram: Scripting a new chapter in the higher education sector of the state, Digital University Kerala (DUK) and University of Kerala (KU) have signed a memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the field of education and research.

The 10-year agreement between the one of the oldest and youngest universities in the country is set to open up new opportunities in the field of education.

 

In an event held at the Syndicate Chamber of University of Kerala on Monday, the MoU was signed by DUK registrar P Suresh Babu and KU registrar K S Anil Kumar in presence of vice chancellors Dr Saji Gopinath and Dr V P Mahadevan Pillai of DUK and KU respectively.

As per the MoU, DUK and KU will engage in a mutually beneficial way in executing collaborative projects, co-operation in the field of teaching, research and development, organising training programmes, conferences etc and in providing industrial inputs and value addition in Data Science and Technology Management.

 

Exchange programmes involving researchers, faculty, technical faculty and students of DUK and KU will be another highlight of the MoU, an official statement said here.

Dr Saji Gopinath, vice chancellor of DUK, said through this collaboration, the Digital University would be able to quickly enhance its activities and offerings by combining our experience in digital technologies with the expertise available in various departments of Kerala University like optoelectronics, futures studies, environmental sciences, geology, communication and journalism, bioinformatics and law etc,

 

"This mutual cooperation will also help in widening the scope of courses, support creation of platforms for innovations and will ensure greater opportunities for students and researchers," he said.

The MoU would provide a win-win opportunity for DUK, which has an expertise in latest technologies, and KU, which has a wide range of departments offering technical and non-technical courses, the statement said.

Curriculum development is one of the thrust areas where both universities will work on incorporating skills sets that could equip students with the changing employment scenario, it added.

 

Founded as the University of Travancore in 1937, KU is one of the first 16 universities in the country and has over 150 affiliated colleges and 43 Departments of teaching and research.

Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, known as DUK, was established by Kerala government in 2020, as an answer to the huge manpower demand for the fourth industrial revolution involving disruptive technologies.

The DUK, located in Technocity campus, offers masters and doctoral programmes in latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Data Analytics etc.

 

...
Tags: digital university kerala, university of kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Jobs & Education

The apex court had approved the assessment schemes of the CISCE and the CBSE and had said that it should incorporate the provision for dispute resolution in case students want correction of the final result. (PTI photo)

SC to hear on Dec 6 plea seeking direction to CBSE to maintain original results

The bench said it hopes and trusts that authorities will take all precautions and measures to ensure that no one is exposed to anything untoward in the examination process. (PTI Photo)

SC refuses to direct CBSE, CISCE to provide hybrid mode option for board exams

Of the over 914,000 international students enrolled for the 2020-2021 academic year, those from India accounted for nearly 20 per cent of the strength with 167,582 students. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

US remains top destination for Indian students

The bench also heard a separate petition which has raised the issue related to the results in improvement examination conducted by the CBSE. (PTI Photo)

SC to hear on Nov 18 plea seeking hybrid option in ensuing board examinations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows

A former India cricketer said exclusion of beef and pork items is not surprising though it was never documented before. (AFP)
 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

SC to hear on Dec 6 plea seeking direction to CBSE to maintain original results

The apex court had approved the assessment schemes of the CISCE and the CBSE and had said that it should incorporate the provision for dispute resolution in case students want correction of the final result. (PTI photo)

SC refuses to direct CBSE, CISCE to provide hybrid mode option for board exams

The bench said it hopes and trusts that authorities will take all precautions and measures to ensure that no one is exposed to anything untoward in the examination process. (PTI Photo)

SC to hear on Nov 18 plea seeking hybrid option in ensuing board examinations

The bench also heard a separate petition which has raised the issue related to the results in improvement examination conducted by the CBSE. (PTI Photo)

TS Govt schools to benefit from MLA constituency fund

The government would construct new buildings, take up repair works and provide necessary furniture, toilets and other facilities. (DC file photo)

Unemployment rate declines in Telugu states

India's unemployment rate was 7.8% for October, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). (AFP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->