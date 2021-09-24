Jobs & Education 24 Sep 2021 Kerala to conduct ex ...
Kerala to conduct exams for over 1 lakh students in physical mode from Friday

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2021, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 12:32 pm IST
Earlier on September 18, Kerala Chief Minister's office informed that the schools in the state will reopen from November 1
Parents also expressed their satisfaction over exams being conducted in physical classes. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Parents also expressed their satisfaction over exams being conducted in physical classes. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the schools in Kerala on Friday started conducting exams in physical mode for over one lakh class 11 and vocational higher secondary students.

Speaking to ANI, Kerala Director of General Education Jeevan Babu said, "After getting permission from Supreme Court, we have started conducting exams for class 11 and vocational higher secondary students in physical classes from today. The exams will end on October 18."

 

Keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols, students in the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School of Thiruvananthapuram's Manacaud were seen appearing for the exams.

"We have conducted meetings at various levels for conducting these exams. In addition, COVID-19 precautionary measures are also being taken in all the schools in Kerala. We hope that exams go nicely and we wish good health to all," the director added.

Parents also expressed their satisfaction over exams being conducted in physical classes.

Arya, the mother of a Class 11 student from the Humanities stream, said that she is completely satisfied with this decision. "My son is well prepared for the exams. Last year, my daughter also appeared for exams in physical classes," she stated.

 

Earlier on September 18, Kerala Chief Minister's office informed that the schools in the state will reopen from November 1.

"School-based classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1, other classes will begin on November 15. The decision was taken at a COVID-19 review committee meeting," read an official notification from the CMO.

Tags: covid-19 pandemic, examination
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


