Telangana High Court allows engg colleges to collect hiked fees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Aug 24, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 7:29 am IST
After hearing contentions, Justice Lakshman approved the requests of the colleges on some conditions. — Representational Image/DC
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday allowed several engineering colleges to collect the enhanced fees for BTech courses for the period of 2022-23 to 2024-25 on certain conditions.

Justice K. Lakshman was hearing a batch of petitions by 14 engineering colleges, which requested the court to direct the Eamcet convener, the  Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) and others to allow them to collect the hiked fee.

The petitioner colleges said they had sent their fee proposals to the TAFRC  based on the available facilities. In personal hearings conducted by TAFRC, the fixation of fee was agreed upon by both sides.

Even after more than one month the TAFRC had not notified the same and the colleges approached the High Court.

After hearing contentions, Justice Lakshman approved the requests of the colleges on some conditions. The collection of enhanced fees is an interim arrangement and is subject to the final outcome of the petitions. If the collected fees are higher than the notified fee by the TAFRC, then the colleges should refund the excess fee.

Based on the court orders, Vardhaman College was allowed to collect Rs 1.55 lakh,  CVR College Rs 1.5 lakh, Guru Nanak College Rs 1.2 lakh, KG Reddy College Rs 1 lakh, Sphoorthy Rs 95,000,  Gokaraju Lailavathi Women’s College Rs 70,000 and so on.

