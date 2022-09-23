  
Follow horizontal qu ...
Jobs & Education

Follow horizontal quota for women in Group-1, HC tells TS government, TSPSC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Sep 23, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2022, 2:21 am IST
Hyderabad: Justice P. Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government and TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to follow the principles of horizontal reservation for female candidates in the ensuing Group- 1 selections.  

The judge said the government and recruitment agency should follow the procedure indicated by the Supreme Court by counting meritorious women candidates against the number of special reservation quota for women.

The court was dealing with a petition that wanted it to direct the government and TSPSC to follow the principles of horizontal reservation in 33 per cent reservation in favour of women.

The petitioners submitted that the government was planning to follow the procedure of vertical reservations, which is contrary to the guidelines of the Supreme Court. The court made it clear that once the apex court frames guidelines and indicators, all of them have to  follow.

The proper and correct course is to first fill up the OC quota (50 per cent) on the basis of merit; then fill up each of the social reservation quotas. The third step would be to find out how many candidates belonging to special reservations have been selected.

If the quota fixed for horizontal reservations is already satisfied — in case it is an overall horizontal reservation — there would be no issue. But if it is not so satisfied, the requisite number of special reservation candidates shall have to be taken and accommodated against their respective social reservation category.

