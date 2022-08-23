Andhra Pradesh reduces SSC exam papers to six against present 11

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Government has introduced a six-paper pattern for SSC Examinations from the 2022-23 academic year. Education special chief secretary Budithi Rajasekhar issued GOMS-136 on Monday, introducing six papers in the SSC exams by following the CBSE pattern.

The order stated that the government has a policy to affiliate government schools with CBSE and prepare the first batch of students to write the CBSE public exam in the academic year 2024-25. Hence, the government decided to align with the CBSE’s six question paper pattern instead of the present 11 papers for the SSC examinations, from the academic year 2022-23.

There was a suggestion from SCERT, the academic body of the school education department, that the reduction of the examination pattern to six papers will help in reducing the stress among students.

The commissioner of school education, while submitting the report of the SCERT, has requested the state government to issue necessary orders for the same.

Rajasekhar said that as per this plan, Physical Science and Biological Sciences will be clubbed into one paper. The answer-sheets will be different and the exams of language and non-language segments shall be conducted with one single question paper.

Students, teachers and parents welcomed the government decision. The AP SC, ST Upadhyaya Sangham state president Samala Simhachalam and its other leaders welcomed the decision. They said this will help the students enhance their skills and knowledge.

Many states are following the CBSE pattern and this would be helpful for Andhra students to compete in national-level exams, they noted.

They recalled that during the Covid-19 crisis, the government decreased the SSC exam papers to seven from a total of 11 on a temporary basis. Various exams were conducted every month for SSC students to evaluate and enhance their studies. Hence, there is no need to conduct Class 10 exams with 11 papers, they added.