Jobs & Education 23 May 2022 Govt job seekers flo ...
Jobs & Education

Govt job seekers flood libraries, coaching centres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAVINDRA SESHU
Published May 23, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2022, 8:39 am IST
Officials said that at least 400 people are visiting the district library in Khammam daily to review study materials for competitive exams
Aspirants at a free coaching centre in Gopalraopet in Palair assembly constituency in Khammam district (DC)
 Aspirants at a free coaching centre in Gopalraopet in Palair assembly constituency in Khammam district (DC)

Khammam:  An aspiration of getting government employment has sparked a rush among job seekers at coaching centres in Khammam. Many are banking on the government issuing notifications for Group-I to Group-IV posts, with 11 years elapsing since the last Group-I notification and six years since the last Group-II notification.

Officials said that at least 400 people are visiting the district library in Khammam daily to review study materials for competitive exams, while coaching centres are running at capacity.

 

It is estimated that at least 5,000 aspirants have signed up with 18 private coaching centres in Khammam, Sathupalli, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Manuguru and Yellandu. Besides, another 15,000 are estimated to be studying at coaching centres in Hyderabad, while the police department is providing coaching to 300 aspirants.

There are 650 posts each in Group-I and Group-II, while there are 9,000 posts in Group-III and Group-IV. The police department has also issued notifications to recruit 16,000 constables and sub-inspectors.

Officials said that many aspirants have also been working under the MGNREGS for pocket money and are seeking better jobs, especially to get married.

 

Bhavani, an engineering graduate, seeking a job as an assistant executive engineer, is attending coaching classes at a centre in Gopalraopet. She said that nearly 200 women have signed up for autorickshaw-pooling services to attend the classes.

Another aspirant, B. Mahalaxmi, of Mangalithanda, an aspiring police constable who is attending free classes, said, “We have to spend at least `30,000 if we join a private coaching centre.”

R. Sitaram, a Telugu lecturer in SR and BGNR government degree college, likened the rush of job seekers to people looking at food after a long famine. “The youth are making efforts to get security in life and do away with inconsistency,” he said.

 

...
Tags: notification for group-i group - iv jobs, khammam job aspirants, job aspirants visit libraries
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 24 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

Students entering JNTU-H colleges in the new academic year will have a flexibility that was unheard of by their seniors. (file photo:DC)

New@JNTU: Quit midway, rejoin; take R&D break

This is the next step in education reforms being implemented by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy (in picture) after he introduced English-medium education in government schools. — By arrangement

AP begins government schools' affiliation process to CBSE

Schools will reopen for teachers from June 1 and for students from June 13. Teachers are being called early to get more students enrolled in government schools, especially in the rural areas. — DC file image

Shortage of teaching staff to hit state-run schools in Telangana

Jagan (in picture) asked the officials to focus on TMF, SMF and Gorumuddha programmes and implement them in ways as to achieve the desired results. — By arrangement

Number of junior colleges increases to 1,200 from 300 in AP, says Jagan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

AP begins government schools' affiliation process to CBSE

This is the next step in education reforms being implemented by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy (in picture) after he introduced English-medium education in government schools. — By arrangement

Shortage of teaching staff to hit state-run schools in Telangana

Schools will reopen for teachers from June 1 and for students from June 13. Teachers are being called early to get more students enrolled in government schools, especially in the rural areas. — DC file image

Number of junior colleges increases to 1,200 from 300 in AP, says Jagan

Jagan (in picture) asked the officials to focus on TMF, SMF and Gorumuddha programmes and implement them in ways as to achieve the desired results. — By arrangement

Student's school changed to avoid dance, music classes

Parent of a Class IV student of a private school wanted his daughter to be exempted from dance and music activities in the school on religious grounds. (Representational image/DC)

SC rejects plea seeking NEET-PG 2022 postponement

The Court noted that around two lakh six thousand doctors have registered for the examination and postponing the NEET-PG will prejudice these doctors' careers, create chaos and uncertainty and create a deficiency of doctors in hospitals. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->