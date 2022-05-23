Govt job seekers flood libraries, coaching centres

Khammam: An aspiration of getting government employment has sparked a rush among job seekers at coaching centres in Khammam. Many are banking on the government issuing notifications for Group-I to Group-IV posts, with 11 years elapsing since the last Group-I notification and six years since the last Group-II notification.

Officials said that at least 400 people are visiting the district library in Khammam daily to review study materials for competitive exams, while coaching centres are running at capacity.

It is estimated that at least 5,000 aspirants have signed up with 18 private coaching centres in Khammam, Sathupalli, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Manuguru and Yellandu. Besides, another 15,000 are estimated to be studying at coaching centres in Hyderabad, while the police department is providing coaching to 300 aspirants.

There are 650 posts each in Group-I and Group-II, while there are 9,000 posts in Group-III and Group-IV. The police department has also issued notifications to recruit 16,000 constables and sub-inspectors.

Officials said that many aspirants have also been working under the MGNREGS for pocket money and are seeking better jobs, especially to get married.

Bhavani, an engineering graduate, seeking a job as an assistant executive engineer, is attending coaching classes at a centre in Gopalraopet. She said that nearly 200 women have signed up for autorickshaw-pooling services to attend the classes.

Another aspirant, B. Mahalaxmi, of Mangalithanda, an aspiring police constable who is attending free classes, said, “We have to spend at least `30,000 if we join a private coaching centre.”

R. Sitaram, a Telugu lecturer in SR and BGNR government degree college, likened the rush of job seekers to people looking at food after a long famine. “The youth are making efforts to get security in life and do away with inconsistency,” he said.