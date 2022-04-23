Jobs & Education 23 Apr 2022 No medical PG seat l ...
Jobs & Education

No medical PG seat lost to blockers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 23, 2022, 7:19 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2022, 7:19 am IST
Letters written to students stating that the university would take legal action against them if they were found guilty of blocking seats
In seat blocking, a candidate who has secured a high rank chooses a seat in a private college in another state, and withdraws after the last round of counselling by paying the penalty. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 In seat blocking, a candidate who has secured a high rank chooses a seat in a private college in another state, and withdraws after the last round of counselling by paying the penalty. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hyderabad: Amid allegations of private medical colleges blocking postgraduate seats, Director of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy on Friday stated that no seat had been lost to students.

The DME, along with Dr B. Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), and Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao was addressing the media over the seat blocking issue.

 

Dr Ramesh Reddy said a discrepancy had come to light when they contacted five high-ranking candidates who had chosen a PG seat during counselling on March 16. "We were shocked to find that these five candidates had even applied for a seat."

Dr Karunakar Reddy said that on becoming aware of the issue, letters were written to the five students stating that the university would take legal action against them if they were found guilty of blocking seats.

The students had submitted their certificates. The university then brought the issue to the notice of the Warangal police commissioner, with the names of 40 students suspected of blocking seats. The commissioner directed officers to register a case and start investigations.

 

The VC said students were directed to personally come to the university with their documents to register themselves.

Following this, two rankers who taken admission in colleges in the state wrote to the varsity saying that they had not applied to the colleges. This incident too was reported to the police.

Dr Ramesh Reddy said to prevent seat blocking, the Centre had increased the penalty for withdrawing after choosing a seat from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

In seat blocking, a candidate who has secured a high rank chooses a seat in a private college in another state, and withdraws after the last round of counselling by paying the penalty. The private college is able to fill that seat under the management quota category, for which it can charge as much as Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh.

 

Meanwhile, the Progressive Democratic Student Union (PDSU) has demanded that the state government deregister the private medical colleges and book criminal cases on those who blocked postgraduate seats. It demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the multi-crore scam which it said is repeated every year.

The PDSU demanded that the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) should reschedule the counselling process.

The ABVP held a dharna in front of the Directorate of Medical Education office and said that the CBCID should investigate the alleged seat blocking scandal and deregister the medical colleges involved. University officials who complained to the police should answer why the names of the private colleges, the ABVP said and wanted the colleges should be disclosed immediately.

 

...
Tags: kaloji narayana rao university, medical seat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

Adikavi Nannaya University. — aknu.edu.in

Adikavi Nannayya University to set up Kandukuri Kala Peetham

Indian and foreign higher educational institutions may soon be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes. (Representational Image/ DC File)

UGC okays dual degrees with foreign universities

Tension prevailed at Osmania University after the food poisoning incident on the campus from Thursday night. (DC)

OU hostellers up in arms over sub-standard food

IAF Wing Commander Sajja Sri Chaitanya said that to fill up the posts, the IAF would create awareness among the candidates and encourage them as their career. He said that the candidates can inform their opinions of these recruitments and the said courses. — ANI

IAF invites applications for X, Y category posts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

UGC okays dual degrees with foreign universities

Indian and foreign higher educational institutions may soon be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes. (Representational Image/ DC File)

OU hostellers up in arms over sub-standard food

Tension prevailed at Osmania University after the food poisoning incident on the campus from Thursday night. (DC)

IAF invites applications for X, Y category posts

IAF Wing Commander Sajja Sri Chaitanya said that to fill up the posts, the IAF would create awareness among the candidates and encourage them as their career. He said that the candidates can inform their opinions of these recruitments and the said courses. — ANI

Sangareddy Inter students hope to write exams without going to class

There are nearly 9,000 inter students in government colleges in Sangareddy district. (Representational Image/ PTI)

AP aims at outcome-oriented education to transform students

As a major step towards achieving the set goals, infrastructure in government schools was being completely refurbished with new classrooms. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->