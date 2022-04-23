Mega job mela kickstarts in Andhra University

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh's YSRCP Government organised mega job mela in which over 200 companies from various sectors are participating, kickstarted on Saturday.

The job fair will continue till April 24.

Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP National General secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy told ANI that over 206 companies from various sectors will be a part of the recruitment drive.

"A total of 23,900 jobs recruitment available in 206 companies. So far 77,000 candidates have registered themselves for the mega job mela at AU. According to organisers, a number of unemployed youths across North Andhra are expected to benefit from the recruitment drive to be held in nine blocks at the varsity," Reddy said.

He stated that a total of 13 buildings within the Andhra University campus have been allotted for the recruitment drive.

This is the first mega job mela in Vizag after a lull in the region due to Covid-19.

For the first time, a QR code system is being introduced to help candidates identify their choice of company. The mela will start at 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. Selected candidates will be informed about their appointment on the same day. Their appointment letters will be couriered to them within a week.

The first phase of the mela at Tirupati turned out to be a success, with a candidate being offered a job with a salary of ₹ 77,000 per month.

Meanwhile, registrations for Guntur job fair from April 30 and May 1 will remain open till April 29.