Inter exams can’t be stopped: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday ruled that Intermediate first year theory exams scheduled to begin from October 25 could not be stopped, and made it clear that the court would not interfere in every issue. It was dealing with a petition seeking to cancel the exams.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili did not agree with the contentions of either the petitioners’ counsel Bhaskar who said the decision of the Intermediate Board to hold the exams had pushed 4.58 lakh students, who in the second year now, into a dilemma. Counsel said around Rs 600 had been collected by the Intermediate Board as exami fee.

Justice Shavili questioned the logic behind filing a petition when all arrangements had been made and asked the petitioners to withdraw the petition. Counsel later withdrew the petition.

On behalf of the state government, Advocate General B.S. Prasad and Intermediate Board counsel D.L. Pandu appeared before the court.