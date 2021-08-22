Students back in govt schools from Karnataka private institutions

The education department expects more children will take admission to government-run schools. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Anantapur: Beautification of government schools under Nadu-Nedu has helped stop migration of children from border areas to nearby Karnataka private schools. At least 200 children, who were studying in private schools of Karnataka, joined government schools in their native villages.

At least seven students of Somagatta interior village in Rolla mandal located in Sira taluk borders of Karnataka are back. All of them were studying in a private school in Baraguru town in Karnataka.

Not only Somagatta, many children from border areas are now returning having taken TCs from Karnataka schools.

G. Dhananjaya, a fourth standard student in Dhabaspeta recently shifted to his native village Pilligundlu. His father Narasimha Murthy, a farm labourer, said the reason for bringing back his son to study in a government school was because of the attractive environment that is present now.

“My son will get a quality education and we can benefit from the welfare schemes of the state government”, he said.

The corporate style look, thanks to the Nadu-Nedu scheme, is drawing parents. At least 29,402 students from private schools have joined government schools of mandal parishad, zilla parishad and municipal schools for the 2020-21 academic year from various parts of the district. At least eight per cent increase in admissions was recorded as against the normal trend.

The education department expects more children will take admission to government-run schools. A total of 1,254 upper primary and high schools were selected under its phase-I.

Rolla mandal educational officer S.N. Sridhar told this correspondent that children were enjoying the climate and facilities in the renovated schools. Somagatta upper primary school in Rolla mandal located closer to Sira taluk borders of Karnataka had a building in a deplorable condition a year ago. Now the school has totally changed and has facilities like attractive wall paintings, TV, RO plant for drinking water and toilets with water facility.

“Even during holidays, the students visit schools and prefer to spend more time”, Sridhar said.

While students from Madakasira, Rayadurgam, Hindupur and Kalayandurgam were earlier studying in private schools in Karnataka, they are now moving to government schools nearer home.

Thimmanna, a parent from Agali mandal said that his son was studying at a Rentavala private school but has joined government school this year.