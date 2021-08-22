Jobs & Education 22 Aug 2021 Students back in gov ...
Jobs & Education

Students back in govt schools from Karnataka private institutions

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 22, 2021, 2:52 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 10:30 am IST
The corporate style look, thanks to the Nadu-Nedu scheme, is drawing parents
The education department expects more children will take admission to government-run schools. Representational Image. (DC Image)
 The education department expects more children will take admission to government-run schools. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Anantapur: Beautification of government schools under Nadu-Nedu has helped stop migration of children from border areas to nearby Karnataka private schools. At least 200 children, who were studying in private schools of Karnataka, joined government schools in their native villages.

At least seven students of Somagatta interior village in Rolla mandal located in Sira taluk borders of Karnataka are back. All of them were studying in a private school in Baraguru town in Karnataka.

 

Not only Somagatta, many children from border areas are now returning having taken TCs from Karnataka schools.

G. Dhananjaya, a fourth standard student in Dhabaspeta recently shifted to his native village Pilligundlu. His father Narasimha Murthy, a farm labourer, said the reason for bringing back his son to study in a government school was because of the attractive environment that is present now.

“My son will get a quality education and we can benefit from the welfare schemes of the state government”, he said.

The corporate style look, thanks to the Nadu-Nedu scheme, is drawing parents. At least 29,402 students from private schools have joined government schools of mandal parishad, zilla parishad and municipal schools for the 2020-21 academic year from various parts of the district. At least eight per cent increase in admissions was recorded as against the normal trend.

 

The education department expects more children will take admission to government-run schools. A total of 1,254 upper primary and high schools were selected under its phase-I.

Rolla mandal educational officer S.N. Sridhar told this correspondent that children were enjoying the climate and facilities in the renovated schools. Somagatta upper primary school in Rolla mandal located closer to Sira taluk borders of Karnataka had a building in a deplorable condition a year ago. Now the school has totally changed and has facilities like attractive wall paintings, TV, RO plant for drinking water and toilets with water facility.

 

“Even during holidays, the students visit schools and prefer to spend more time”, Sridhar said.

While students from Madakasira, Rayadurgam, Hindupur and Kalayandurgam were earlier studying in private schools in Karnataka, they are now moving to government schools nearer home.

Thimmanna, a parent from Agali mandal said that his son was studying at a Rentavala private school but has joined government school this year.

...
Tags: nadu nedu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Jobs & Education

The vacancies include 9,000 in single teacher schools, 9,000 subject teachers, 400 school heads and other schools. — Representational image/PTI

Andhra Pradesh has a shortage of 25,000 school teachers

GVMC deputy educational officer D. Srinivas said that the government has renovated 50 of the 147 schools in GVMC limits under the Nadu-Nedu scheme by spending `13 crore in the first phase. Representational Image. (PTI)

Proud to be studying in government schools, opine students in AP

Though there was a scope for increasing the strength of students, parents are not willing to admit their students in P.R. Government School as the school has not been developed. — DC file photo

Students prefer English medium to Telugu

Pointing out to the enthusiasm of students to attend classes, a primary school teacher said that many of them expressed a desire to attend school even on Muharram holiday on Friday. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Attendance in AP govt schools goes up to the delight of teachers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Andhra Pradesh has a shortage of 25,000 school teachers

The vacancies include 9,000 in single teacher schools, 9,000 subject teachers, 400 school heads and other schools. — Representational image/PTI

Attendance in AP govt schools goes up to the delight of teachers

Pointing out to the enthusiasm of students to attend classes, a primary school teacher said that many of them expressed a desire to attend school even on Muharram holiday on Friday. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Students prefer English medium to Telugu

Though there was a scope for increasing the strength of students, parents are not willing to admit their students in P.R. Government School as the school has not been developed. — DC file photo

Students delighted to attend classes in refurbished schools in AP

Headmistress of Gandhinagar Municipal High School in Kadapa said that it was embarrassing to have a single attendant for such a large school. — Representational image/PTI

Proud to be studying in government schools, opine students in AP

GVMC deputy educational officer D. Srinivas said that the government has renovated 50 of the 147 schools in GVMC limits under the Nadu-Nedu scheme by spending `13 crore in the first phase. Representational Image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->