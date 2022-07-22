CBSE Class 12 results out: 92.71 pass percentage all over India

14 lakh 44 thousand 341 students had registered for the exam of which 14 lakh 35 thousand 366 appeared and 13 lakh 30 thousand 662 passed. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results have been released with a 92.71 pass percentage all over India.

14 lakh 44 thousand 341 students had registered for the exam of which 14 lakh 35 thousand 366 appeared and 13 lakh 30 thousand 662 passed.

Girls have done better than boys by 3.29 percent. 94.54 percent of girls have passed the exam compared to 91.25 pass percent scored by boys. 100 percent pass result has been observed under the transgender category.

A total of (9.39 percent) 1 lakh, 34 thousand 797 students have scored 90 percent and above. A total of (2.33 percent) 33 thousand 432 students have scored 95 percent and above.

Students can check their results on https://t.co/PgOmIbdlPI. CBSE class ten results are most likely to be declared at 2 pm on July 22.