CBSE affiliation for 70 civic schools in AP likely in 2023-34

Visakhapatnam: As part of reforms in the school education system, the AP government has sent a recommendation for CBSE affiliation to 70 high schools in more than 30 towns and cities. This is expected from the 2023-24 academic year.

This is the next step in education reforms being implemented by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy after he introduced English-medium education in government schools.

The schools are from Vizag, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kakinada, Eluru, Kadapa, Nellore etc. The aim is to reach CBSE-standard education to students from ordinary and poor homes.

The ministry of municipal administration and urban development has identified well-developed schools under the CM’s pet scheme – Naadu Nedu and other schools that meet the basic standards for pilot CBSE affiliation. A school must have a laboratory and a playground among necessary infrastructure to meet the CBSE stipulations.

Greater Vizag deputy education officer D Srinivas said the government has selected 10 schools from Vizag city and neighboring Anakapalli town. The student strength is above 7,000 in all the 10 schools.

Greater Vijayawada deputy education officer KVRR Raju said six high schools have been selected in his circle. For every applicant school to get CBSE affiliation, a payment of `50,000 has to be made. A special team from CBSE will visit these schools to check the eligibility parameters.

These schools will no more be supervised by the Department of Education once they are affiliated to the CBSE.

MA-UD department assistant director Venkataramaiah said the aim is to get CBSE affiliation for over 70 municipal schools. The CBSE Board will take the final decision.

"The process will continue in the coming academic year, 2022-23 and we expect to get the CBSE affiliation in 2023-24. Classes will start from the VIth Class. Students will be taught the syllabus for JEE, NEET etc,” he said.