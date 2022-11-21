  
PM Modi to give appointment letters to 71,000 recruits at 'Rozgar Mela'

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 21, 2022, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 7:05 pm IST
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)
 A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: As part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits on Tuesday via video conferencing and also address them, his office said.

The Prime Minister's Office said the drive is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 people.

Physical copies of appointment letters will be handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled, he said. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Modi will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, the office said.

The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. It will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles, it added.

They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on the igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies, it said.

Modi had in June asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

