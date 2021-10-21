Jobs & Education 21 Oct 2021 MDI Gurgaon launches ...
MDI Gurgaon launches centre on digital economy, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2021, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2021, 4:03 pm IST
The Centre aims to examine social, economic, organisational, managerial, and political implications of digital economy
 Dark web monitoring, he said, became another area of priority as a lot of cryptocurrency transactions take place through the dark web. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, has launched a new Centre of Excellence on Digital Economy, Cryptocurrencies and Cyber Security (DECCS) aimed at encouraging academic deliberations and promoting research on emerging technology areas.

According to the prestigious B-School, the Centre aims to examine social, economic, organisational, managerial, and political implications of digital economy. It will act as a think tank on issues related to digital economy, cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies, bringing in an India-specific context and discussion.

 

"The timing is perfect for setting up DECCS as October is the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month," Lt Gen (Dr) Rajesh Pant, National Cybersecurity Coordinator in the Prime Minister's Office, said during the virtual inauguration of the Centre.

Speaking on the theme "Challenges for Cyber Security Post Pandemic", Pant said that the Covid pandemic has turned the security architecture on its head.

"The pandemic came as a radical uncertainty... There was no control and there was no information on the way it was going. The case study of India should be seen around the world as a classic whole of nation approach and the manner in which we invoked our National Disaster Management Authority Act of 2005," he said.

 

Dark web monitoring, he said, became another area of priority as a lot of cryptocurrency transactions take place through the dark web.

