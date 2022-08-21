  
Jobs & Education

CSE grad wins IIT-Hyderabad's gold for highest CCPA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Aug 21, 2022, 8:41 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2022, 8:41 am IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) held its 11th convocation, and its first in the physical mode since the Covid pandemic, here on Saturday. The convocation was themed around Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of independence.

IIT-H said 873 students secured 884 degrees, including 282 for UG courses, 468 for PG and 134 PhDs. Hogging the limelight were four gold medal winners and two were awarded silver medals.

Those passing out included the first graduating batch of interdisciplinary and industry-oriented programmes of additive manufacturing, energy science & technology, e-waste resource engineering & management, integrated sensor systems, polymers and bio-systems engineering and smart mobility apart from the MTech centre of interdisciplinary programme batch.

The chief guest, Prof. Subra Suresh, president, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, was awarded the institute’s first Honorary Doctor of Science (honoris causa). Dddressing the students, he said, “The strong education you have received here will have an impact not just on your local community or country but on the entire humanity. It is critical that your perspectives do not focus only on the local community but equally on the global implications.”

Prof. B.S. Murty, director of IIT-H, presented the President of India gold medal to Shah Nisarg Pankaj from the department of computer science for securing the highest overall CGPA in BTech.

The other gold medalists included Aswin R. (highest CGPA in MTech/MDes), Krishnendu M.S. (highest CGPA in MSc/MA) and Anuraag Chandra Shukla (excellence in academics and co-curricular activities).

Dr B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, chairman, board of governors, IIT-H, was present on the occasion.

