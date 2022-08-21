  
Jobs & Education

Inter students decry high fees for poor standard of education

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Parents have said that they feel that the fee they are paying is high compared to the poor quality of education that is provided. (Representational Image/DC)
 Parents have said that they feel that the fee they are paying is high compared to the poor quality of education that is provided. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: Students from both government and private junior colleges, which collect Rs one lakh fees annually, are unhappy with the quality of education that is offered by their respective institutions.

A student who paid Rs 35,000 said that it has been over a month and two teachers have not even come to the college.

“Economics and accounts classes are yet to begin but we will be appearing for unit tests from Monday. As the teachers are absent, we will be asked to write them later,” said the student.

Another student who paid Rs 1.5 lakh annual fee for class 12 said that the teachers hardly pay attention to additional subjects and do not teach anything in detail.

“Even for their own subjects, teachers refuse to give us any practical knowledge. They are very upset if boys and girls sit together. Everything is just syllabus-centric and it gets monotonous,” he said.

Parents have said that they feel that the fee they are paying is high compared to the poor quality of education that is provided.

“My daughter’s college is charging more than Rs one lakh rupees and she always complains that the teachers are asking the students to study on their own. I do not mind choosing a government college or any other private college that charges Rs 30,000. I selected this college as it is near my house and I can afford it,” said Ram Babu, a parent.

 

 

Tags: telangana news, education news, inter college
Location: India, Telangana


