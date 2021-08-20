Jobs & Education 20 Aug 2021 Programme to upgrade ...
Jobs & Education

Programme to upgrade residential schools in Karnataka to be taken up: CM Bommai

PTI
Published Aug 20, 2021, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 6:59 pm IST
There are about 800 residential schools catering to students from various social groups in the state
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a special programme will be taken up to give "qualitative upgrade" to SC, ST, OBC and minority children residential schools in the state, to bring them up to CBSE standards.

"It is the thinking of our government that in the days to come SC, ST, OBC and Minority residential schools- we have invested a lot in these schools for infrastructure- There's a need to give them a qualitative upgrade," Bommai said.

 

Speaking at an event to mark the 106th birth anniversary of former chief minister D Devaraj Urs, he said, there is a need to create opportunities for students studying there not only for higher education, but also international education and to create job opportunities.

"So, we're coming out with a special programme for this. Whether it is NEET exam or CET, we want to boost their confidence to take up competitive exams. Karnataka started Adarsha Vidyalayas on line with CBSE. We want to create a system in which these residential schools will be of CBSE standards," he added.

 

There are about 800 residential schools catering to students from various social groups in the state.

Stating that the state government will also start three new residential schools for children belonging to nomadic tribes this year, the Chief Minister said. there are already four schools and a corporation.

"Of the four schools, two don't have their own buildings. For that, we are giving Rs 6 crore each......We will also take decisions to safeguard the unique nomadic cultures," he said.

Further, he said, that his government would work on three 'Es' for the development of the poor and downtrodden, they are - education, employment and empowerment.

 

The Chief Minister gave away the D Devaraj Urs awards instituted by the state government.

Remembering Urs and his "revolutionary" land reforms, Bommai said, "he liberated the land and he liberated the sons of the soil."

The Chief Minister also recalled his contribution to hydroelectric power and irrigation projects in the state.

Noting that several programmes started by Urs were still running.

Every year, we give away scholarships to students worth Rs 625 crore....also residential schools for backward class students are also being run."

 

