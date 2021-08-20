Jobs & Education 19 Aug 2021 Calls to resume phys ...
Jobs & Education

Calls to resume physical classes in Telangana schools

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 20, 2021, 3:04 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 3:04 am IST
Survey shows students are inattentive during online classes
In Hyderabad there are 1,800 budget private schools and around 200 corporate institutions. Representational Image. (PTI)
 In Hyderabad there are 1,800 budget private schools and around 200 corporate institutions. Representational Image. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Students who are attending online classes are not attentive to what is being taught and this is adversely impacting their learning. This was the finding of a survey conducted by Telangana Recognized School Managements Association (TRSMA), which also found out that close to 80 per cent of students were inattentive. Based on these findings, the association has urged the government to start physical classes so as to stop further damage. In Hyderabad there are 1,800 budget private schools and around 200 corporate institutions.

According to TRSMA, when it comes to budget schools, students who are attending online classes are being promoted to the next level even though their learning has been poor. This will impact their grasping power in the next class, the association said.

 

President of the Association for Hyderabad, Konathala Umamaheswara Rao, said “Many parents are also not bothered that their wards have been promoted to higher classes, without any evaluation.”

Malladi Satya Prasad, working president of the association, said “there have been reports that some students have shown 100 per cent learning loss. The percentage varies from student to student. The government has to look into these ground-realities before it is too late and start physical classes at the earliest.” he added.

...
Tags: telangana schools
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


