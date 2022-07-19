53,509 students take TS Eamcet exam

A total of 53,509 candidates appeared for the exam in both the forenoon and afternoon sessions, out of 58,548 registered candidates, resulting in an attendance of 91.4 per cent. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The first day of TS Eamcet-2022 exam was conducted across the state and also in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The first session of the examination was held from 9 am to 12 noon (forenoon session), and the second session from 3 pm to 6 pm (afternoon session). The exam will be conducted for two more days, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A total of 53,509 candidates appeared for the exam in both the forenoon and afternoon sessions, out of 58,548 registered candidates, resulting in an attendance of 91.4 per cent. Among the districts, the highest attendance of 99.1 per cent was recorded in Nizamabad, while Adilabad saw the lowest attendance of 88.9 per cent. Among Hyderabad's divisions, Hyderabad East had a low attendance of 89.8 per cent while the remaining divisions clocked between 93 and 96 per cent.

Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTUH, Prof. A. Govardhan, Convener, TS EAMCET-2022 and other authorities visited some test centres in Hyderabad and observed that the examination was going on smoothly.

The examination is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.