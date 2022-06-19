  
AP: Applications for admission to Intermediate courses from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 19, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2022, 12:02 am IST
 The State Board of Intermediate Education on Saturday announced the schedule of admissions for the 2022–23 academic year in all state-owned junior colleges. (Representational Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has issued the notification for Intermediate admissions under which the first phase of inductions will start on June 27 and the classes begin on July 1.

The State Board of Intermediate Education on Saturday announced the schedule of admissions for the 2022–23 academic year in all state-owned junior colleges. The notification was issued by the secretary to the Board of Intermediate Education, Seshagiri Babu.

 

The issuing of applications will start today, June 20, and the last date for their receipt in the college is July 20. The provisional admissions will be confirmed after the production of the SSC pass certificate and TC from the respective school.

The original SSC pass certificate, caste certificate etc shall be returned to the candidate after on-the-spot verification.

The Intermediate admissions will be done in all public, private, private aided, private unaided, residential, BC, SC, ST welfare colleges and vocational colleges respectively. Reservation quota will apply to SC, ST, BC, PH, NCC, Sports, Ex-Servicemen and EBC.

 

These admissions are based on the X-th grade marks and should not exceed 88 students per section.

