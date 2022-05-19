Jobs & Education 19 May 2022 Number of junior col ...
Jobs & Education

Number of junior colleges increases to 1,200 from 300 in AP, says Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
One junior college for girls in every mandal
Jagan (in picture) asked the officials to focus on TMF, SMF and Gorumuddha programmes and implement them in ways as to achieve the desired results.
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has stressed on the need to provide quality education to students in government schools and asked officials to complete the Nadu-Nedu works without delay.

At a review meet on the education department held at the CM Camp Office on Thursday, the CM asked officials to ensure the works on Nadu Nedu in all the schools, under second phase, are started within a month.

 

Jagan asked the officials to focus on TMF, SMF and Gorumuddha programmes and implement them in ways as to achieve the desired results. The number of junior colleges in the state are being increased from 400 to 1,200, he said.

The CM said the government is ensuring one junior college or KGBV or high school plus for girls in each mandal. Officials must prepare SOPs for creation of infrastructure in schools and maintenance of toilets.

There should be no compromise on the quality of kits that are distributed to students under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, he said, and added that officials should get ready for the Amma Vodi scheme in June.

 

The officials informed the CM that 23,975 schools are being revamped at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore under the second phase of Nadu Nedu. “We will be launching ‘Google Read Along App’ on May 20 and it will be helpful for students to learn English and Phonetics,” officials said.

They said the app was prepared with the help of Google. Some 8.21 lakh students have opted for laptops, instead of money, under the Amma Vodi scheme. Some 33 new classrooms were made available to students through the Nadu Nedu programme.

The students of Zilla Parishad High School at Bendapudi in Kakinada district amazed the chief minister, ministers and officials with a display of their English language skills during an interaction. They pleaded for continuation of the English medium in government schools to ensure a bright future to them.

 

The students of Bendapudi ZP High School who met the CM said they gained fluency in English due to the inspiration they got from him. The CM advised the officials to prepare an SOP to teach English in schools, by following the teaching methodology of Bendapudi ZP High school English teacher, S. Prasad. He was advised to focus on the dialect and accent of the language.

The CM said officials must ensure the ‘Google Read Along App’ is installed in every teacher’s mobile phone. English teachers like Prasad should be encouraged, he said.

 

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, school education special chief secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, school education commissioner Suresh Kumar, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan ASPD Vetri Selvi and other officials were present.

Tags: gorumuddha, amma vodi, google read along app
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


