Jobs & Education 19 Mar 2022 AP to soon recruit 2 ...
Jobs & Education

AP to soon recruit 2,000 assistant professors for all universities

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Mar 19, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 7:06 am IST
APPSC will organise a common written test for selecting candidates in the drive to recruit 2,000 asst. professors for all 17 universities
The recruitment, however, will be subject to verdict of Andhra Pradesh High Court on the issue expected on March 29. (Representational image./DC)
 The recruitment, however, will be subject to verdict of Andhra Pradesh High Court on the issue expected on March 29. (Representational image./DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government will soon recruit 2,000 assistant professors for all 17 universities in the state through the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC). The recruitment, however, will be subject to verdict of Andhra Pradesh High Court on the issue expected on March 29.

The verdict pertains to an earlier notification of APPSC issued in 2018 to recruit 1,100 assistant professors. Those candidates contend that their applications too must be considered in any fresh appointments that are taken up. An earlier single bench verdict of AP High Court had ruled this out. The same matter is expected to be heard by another bench of the High Court, whose verdict is expected on March 29. The court is expected to uphold the earlier judgment.

 

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will organise a common written test for selecting candidates in the drive to recruit 2,000 assistant professors for all 17 universities. AP Higher Education Council authorities maintain that in the earlier notification issued by APPSC in 2018, there were several anomalies. The new notification will take care of all these flaws.

The new assistant professors will be recruited on basis of the merit list prepared following the written test that is going to be held.

AP Higher Education Council chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said, “Though we should have taken up recruitment of 2,000 assistant professors for all universities in the state in February itself as per the job calendar announced earlier, it got delayed because of legal tangles. We are expecting the High Court’s verdict on the issue on March 29. APPSC will take up recruitment based on the court’s directions.” 

 

Meanwhile, assistant professors already working in various universities on contract basis are hopeful of getting regularised with minimum time scale and revised pay. 

...
Tags: 2000 assistant professors recruitment andhra pradesh, ap public service commission
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 20 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

AP Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has revised the schedule of Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory) in view of their clashing with dates of all-India JEE main exam. — PTI

Andhra Pradesh revises inter exams dates to suit JEE

While the SSC exams are scheduled from May 2 as the BIE changed its schedule of exams to begin from May 6, the BSE also revised its schedule. — DC file image

AP Class X exams to be held from April 27 to May 9

Bilingual textbooks in English and Telugu languages are being printed for the students of class 2-10 in government schools for the next academic year. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Telangana: Bilingual textbooks for school children before English shift

These teachers are supposed to keep track of mid-day meals including food storage, shortage and supply. (Photo: AFP)

Testing time for Telangana's government school teachers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Telangana: Bilingual textbooks for school children before English shift

Bilingual textbooks in English and Telugu languages are being printed for the students of class 2-10 in government schools for the next academic year. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Andhra Pradesh revises inter exams dates to suit JEE

AP Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has revised the schedule of Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory) in view of their clashing with dates of all-India JEE main exam. — PTI

Testing time for Telangana's government school teachers

These teachers are supposed to keep track of mid-day meals including food storage, shortage and supply. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana Inter exams schedule revised

The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from 23-03-2022 to 08-04-2022 including Sundays. (Representational image: PTI)

Rescheduled JEE (Main) hits Inter exams

According to a notice issued by the NTA on Monday, the revised dates of the exam are April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->