AP to soon recruit 2,000 assistant professors for all universities

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government will soon recruit 2,000 assistant professors for all 17 universities in the state through the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC). The recruitment, however, will be subject to verdict of Andhra Pradesh High Court on the issue expected on March 29.

The verdict pertains to an earlier notification of APPSC issued in 2018 to recruit 1,100 assistant professors. Those candidates contend that their applications too must be considered in any fresh appointments that are taken up. An earlier single bench verdict of AP High Court had ruled this out. The same matter is expected to be heard by another bench of the High Court, whose verdict is expected on March 29. The court is expected to uphold the earlier judgment.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will organise a common written test for selecting candidates in the drive to recruit 2,000 assistant professors for all 17 universities. AP Higher Education Council authorities maintain that in the earlier notification issued by APPSC in 2018, there were several anomalies. The new notification will take care of all these flaws.

The new assistant professors will be recruited on basis of the merit list prepared following the written test that is going to be held.

AP Higher Education Council chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said, “Though we should have taken up recruitment of 2,000 assistant professors for all universities in the state in February itself as per the job calendar announced earlier, it got delayed because of legal tangles. We are expecting the High Court’s verdict on the issue on March 29. APPSC will take up recruitment based on the court’s directions.”

Meanwhile, assistant professors already working in various universities on contract basis are hopeful of getting regularised with minimum time scale and revised pay.