 LIVE !  :  The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo) Rain updates: Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, red alert in TN districts
 
Jobs & Education 18 Nov 2021 SC refuses to direct ...
Jobs & Education

SC refuses to direct CBSE, CISCE to provide hybrid mode option for board exams

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2021, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 1:06 pm IST
The apex court noted that term one board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education have already commenced from November 16
The bench said it hopes and trusts that authorities will take all precautions and measures to ensure that no one is exposed to anything untoward in the examination process. (PTI Photo)
 The bench said it hopes and trusts that authorities will take all precautions and measures to ensure that no one is exposed to anything untoward in the examination process. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to direct the CBSE and the CISCE to provide option of hybrid mode, instead of the offline mode only, for the class 10 and 12 board examinations, saying it would not be appropriate to disturb the process at this stage.

The apex court noted that term one board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have already commenced from November 16 while semester one of board examination of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are to commence from November 22.

 

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the CBSE, that all precautions have been taken for conducting the board exams in offline mode and the examination centres have been increased from 6,500 to 15,000.

The bench said it hopes and trusts that authorities will take all precautions and measures to ensure that no one is exposed to anything untoward in the examination process.

The top court was hearing a plea, filed by six students who would be appearing in the board examinations, seeking directions to the CBSE and the CISCE to issue a revised circular for conducting the ensuing class 10 and 12 board exams in hybrid mode instead of offline mode only amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

...
Tags: cbse, cisce, central board of secondary education, council for the indian school certificate examinations, class 12 board exam, class 10 board exams


Latest From Jobs & Education

Of the over 914,000 international students enrolled for the 2020-2021 academic year, those from India accounted for nearly 20 per cent of the strength with 167,582 students. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

US remains top destination for Indian students

The bench also heard a separate petition which has raised the issue related to the results in improvement examination conducted by the CBSE. (PTI Photo)

SC to hear on Nov 18 plea seeking hybrid option in ensuing board examinations

As EVs are made up of motors and batteries those from electrical engineering background will be in great demand. (Representational image: PTI file)

Boom in electric vehicles to offer more job opportunities to electrical engineers

The government would construct new buildings, take up repair works and provide necessary furniture, toilets and other facilities. (DC file photo)

TS Govt schools to benefit from MLA constituency fund



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

DC Cares | No regard for parking rules outside wine outlets in Hyderabad

Pedestrians have to walk on the road as two-wheelers are parked on foot path at Banjara Hills road no.1 on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parking violations continue in spite of stringent norms

Cars parked on roadside near BasavaTarakam hospital at road no.10 Banjara Hills on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

SC to hear on Nov 18 plea seeking hybrid option in ensuing board examinations

The bench also heard a separate petition which has raised the issue related to the results in improvement examination conducted by the CBSE. (PTI Photo)

TS Govt schools to benefit from MLA constituency fund

The government would construct new buildings, take up repair works and provide necessary furniture, toilets and other facilities. (DC file photo)

Unemployment rate declines in Telugu states

India's unemployment rate was 7.8% for October, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). (AFP file photo)

NCERT's gender-neutral training manual no longer available on its website

The NCERT's new training manual ran into a controversy over its content. (Photo: PTI)

Young doctors want IMA to have e-voting system for its panels

Over 3,000 doctors are registered with the city branches but are attached to clinics or hospitals some 20 to 30 km away. Representational Image. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->