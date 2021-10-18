Jobs & Education 18 Oct 2021 Karnataka govt allow ...
Karnataka govt allows resumption of physical classes for Std 1 to 5 from Oct 25

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 9:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 9:12 pm IST
This is the first time classes for students from the primary section are being resumed in the state since the pandemic
According to the guidelines issued by the state government, parental consent letter for attending the physical classes is mandatory. (Photo: DC/ C. Narayana Rao)
 According to the guidelines issued by the state government, parental consent letter for attending the physical classes is mandatory. (Photo: DC/ C. Narayana Rao)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to resume physical classes for students studying in Class 1 to 5 from October 25, said a press release from the government on Monday.

This is the first time classes for students from the primary section are being resumed in the state since the pandemic.

 

According to the guidelines issued by the state government, parental consent letter for attending the physical classes is mandatory; classes will be resumed with 50 per cent capacity; COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as hand sanitization, maintaining physical distance etc must be followed.

Moreover, teachers and staff, who are fully vaccinated, will be allowed in Class 1 to 5. Usage of face shield by teachers, who are above 50 years of age is necessary.

The government has also eased restrictions at the international airports in the state. The government has done away with routine check-up except in cases of fever, cough, cold, respiratory issues, etc. It has also discontinued RT-PCR test report checking on arrival, except for those from selected countries.

 

Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom will have to follow prevailing guidelines issued by the Central government.

Swimming pools are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Tags: karnataka government, physical classes, covid-19, karnataka schools
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE clarifies it hasn't issued date sheet for term 1 exam in November

The counselling and admission process in engineering colleges in adjacent Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had been completed and several students joined various colleges in those states. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Delay in counselling worries 1.35 lakh engineering aspirants

Despite this experience at school, Ramakrishna is clear that learning is a never-ending journey. — DC Image

Home-schooled kid cracks JEE Advanced

Reddy said that around Rs 670 crore was credited into the accounts of a student's mother in the first quarter and Rs 693.27 crore in the second quarter. — Representational image/DC

Fee reimbursement amount to be released next month in AP



