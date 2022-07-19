  
IIIT-Basar students allege political interference in college affairs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jul 19, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 7:39 am IST
 Over the past week, several students suffered food poisoning due to the use of rotten eggs in food preparation by one of the contractors of the mess, following which protests have resurfaced for resolution of issues ranging from hiring new contractors to the appointment of a Vice Chancellor.

ADILABAD: Students of IIIT-Basar expressed concern over the large-scale political interference, propagated by business interests amounting to crores of rupees, into students’ affairs that have been affecting a wide array of issues ranging from poor food quality to staff recruitments.

Over the past week, several students suffered food poisoning due to the use of rotten eggs in food preparation by one of the contractors of the mess, following which protests have resurfaced for resolution of issues ranging from hiring new contractors to the appointment of a Vice Chancellor.

Around 9,000 students are studying at the institute.

Citing an example, students alleged that a person, the son of a political leader, who was working as a food contractor in the recent past is now serving as a personal assistant (PA) to the recently-appointed interim Vice Chancellor.

Until recently, they said that three messes were being run by SS Caterers, Kendriya Bandar and Shakti, but the licence of one of them was cancelled after a fried frog and cockroaches were found in the food being served. Since then, one of the contractors has been handling two messes, they said.

The students allege that the state government is looking for temporary solutions instead permanent ones to the problems faced by students. They said that the situation will not improve till the syndicate running the institute to protect its business interests was done away with.

Requesting anonymity, students said that contractors use political influence to safeguard their interests. Deccan Chronicle also reported on July 18 that the interim Vice Chancellor of the institute promised protesting students to hire a new contractor only after the expiry of the contract period of one responsible for food poisoning.

Further, students alleged that senior district officials, during private discussions, also admitted to an increasing influence of political interests in campus affairs. There were also allegations that contracts were awarded for various works based on political recommendations.

Students said that they are strongly opposed to the political interference, alleging that there was no transparency or proper supervision of activities being undertaken on the campus.

...
