Telangana: Government teachers’ misconduct maligning profession

WARANGAL: Teaching is considered one of the most respectable professions in society. But, of late, some of the state-run school teachers belonging to erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts are bringing disrepute not only to themselves but their schools as well.

On Tuesday evening, a secondary grade teacher (SGT) of the tribal welfare school in Muthyalammagudem of Mahabubabad district reached the school in a drunken state. He severely beat up three students who smiled at him seeing his condition. The three students, studying in seventh class, took the issue to the notice of the school principal. But she tried to cover up the incident.

However, the incident came to light when one of the students, Pravalika, whose neck had been paining severely, informed her parents. They shifted Pravalika to the government area hospital. But with her condition turning worse, they moved her to a private hospital for better medical treatment.

In another incident at the mandal headquarters of Maripeda in Mahabubabad district, the physical education teacher (PET) of the government high school abused a student for coming to school in the Shiva Mala Deeksha dress.

Learning about the incident, parents of the student, along with hundreds of devotees who too had taken the Deeksha staged a dharna in front of the school demanding suspension of the PET. Those assembled alleged that the teacher had earlier misbehaved with girl students of the school and had been locked up in the local police station.

Maripeda school principal, after consulting higher authorities, assured the devotees that action will be taken against the PET after conducting an inquiry. However, following a complaint lodged by the student’s parents, police arrested and took the teacher to the police station.

At the Zilla Parishad High School of Jukal village in Chityala mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, students boycotted their classes on Wednesday demanding that school principal Chandrasekhar suspend social studies teacher Sridevi. They alleged that she had been harassing students and using them to carry out her personal works. They accused her of abusing students who did not oblige her.

School students are angry that though they had taken the issue to the notice of higher authorities, neither the school principal nor department officials have taken any action against the teacher.

Two incidents have come to notice in Rajanna Sircilla district. A teacher of government high school in Vemulawada rural mandal abused the headmistress of the institution for issuing him some instructions. The district education officer (DEO) Radha Kishan suspended the teacher for abusing the headmistress.

In Thangallapally mandal of Sircilla constituency, police arrested a school teacher after parents of a girl student complained that he had sexually abused their daughter.