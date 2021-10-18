Jobs & Education 17 Oct 2021 Delay in counselling ...
Jobs & Education

Delay in counselling worries 1.35 lakh engineering aspirants

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 18, 2021, 2:17 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 7:24 am IST
The government claimed the announcement of EAPCET-2021 results in a record time of 10 days
The counselling and admission process in engineering colleges in adjacent Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had been completed and several students joined various colleges in those states. Representational Image. (DC Image)
 The counselling and admission process in engineering colleges in adjacent Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had been completed and several students joined various colleges in those states. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The students who qualified EAPCET-2021 (EAMCET) are worried over the delay in the starting of counselling to get admissions into engineering courses. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the starting of engineering first year classes from October but despite the passing of nearly three weeks, the counselling process for admissions did not start in the state which turned out to be a big worry for nearly 1.35 lakh students and their parents. The EAPCET results were released on September 8 and the government announced the start of the admission process and classes in 10 days. The fixation of fee structure and inclusion of seats in private universities under convener quota are said to be causing delay in starting of counselling process.

The engineering stream examination was held from August 19 to 25 and a total of 1,76,586 candidates had registered for the exam. The candidates who appeared for the examination were 1,66,460 while 1,34,205 students were qualified in the examination with 80.62 percent. The government claimed the announcement of EAPCET-2021 results in a record time of 10 days and further announced the starting of classes by October swiftly completing the counselling process. There are 17 government and 305 private colleges offering engineering courses in 13 districts in the state. The government will finalise fee reimbursement according to the facilities and amenities available in respective colleges.

 

The counselling and admission process in engineering colleges in adjacent Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had been completed and several students joined various colleges in those states. Students B. Rajesh and S. Basha said the Corona crisis changed the education calendar which was putting a huge impact on completion of syllabuses. They said that nowadays the Coronavirus infections largely decreased to mere 500 to 600 cases per day from earlier 2,500 to 3,000 per day and this was the right time to start engineering classes. They stated that counselling and admission processes were completed in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states and those colleges commenced classes also.

 

They stated that any further delay would put a huge impact on subjects and curriculum to complete syllabuses with reduced working days and appealed to the state government to announce counselling and to start classes.

Parents, G. Venkateswarlu and T. Prabhakar said several parents had joined their children in the adjacent states for engineering studies and more students would migrate to Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states if AP failed to announce counselling dates.

Meanwhile, officials informed that the fixation of fee imbursement to colleges would be finalised in a day or two and the admission committee would conduct a meeting to announce the counselling and admissions schedule. They stated that the fee fixations would be completed by October 22 and the government was likely to commence counselling from October 25.

 

...
Tags: eapcet-2021
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Jobs & Education

Despite this experience at school, Ramakrishna is clear that learning is a never-ending journey. — DC Image

Home-schooled kid cracks JEE Advanced

Reddy said that around Rs 670 crore was credited into the accounts of a student's mother in the first quarter and Rs 693.27 crore in the second quarter. — Representational image/DC

Fee reimbursement amount to be released next month in AP

The company plans to hire 45,000 college graduates this fiscal as compared to the earlier target of 35,000 set at the end of the June quarter. (Photo: DC/File)

Infosys to hire 45,000 freshers, raises revenue guidance

However, the court issued an order staying the allotment of seats in degree colleges scheduled to be held on October 20 and posted the next hearing to October 21. (DC File Image)

AP High Court stays allotment of seats in degree colleges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Fee reimbursement amount to be released next month in AP

Reddy said that around Rs 670 crore was credited into the accounts of a student's mother in the first quarter and Rs 693.27 crore in the second quarter. — Representational image/DC

Infosys to hire 45,000 freshers, raises revenue guidance

The company plans to hire 45,000 college graduates this fiscal as compared to the earlier target of 35,000 set at the end of the June quarter. (Photo: DC/File)

Four students from Social Welfare college bag seats in DU

Delhi University. (Photo: PTI)

AP High Court stays allotment of seats in degree colleges

However, the court issued an order staying the allotment of seats in degree colleges scheduled to be held on October 20 and posted the next hearing to October 21. (DC File Image)

Move to conduct first year Inter exams opposed

Now when the students are attending second year physical classes, how can they concentrate on the first year syllabus? If held, the exams will be taken as an opportunity by corporate colleges to fleece in the name of examination fee, said parents. — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->