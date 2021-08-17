Textbooks not available for private school students, say managements

Private schools are already facing a financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many schools have been shut. — Representational image/DC

KAKINADA: Curiously, textbooks are not available for students from Class I to V in private schools while the government is supplying these to state-run-school students free of cost. The government reopened the schools in the state on Monday.

The distribution of test books was launched on Monday by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the ZPP High School in P Gannavaram.

Private school managements say there is no academic calendar yet and textbooks are not available in the market for their students. The government has changed the pattern of education system in the state, but has not issued clear guidelines to private schools in this respect, said private school managements association East Godavari district President Muthukumilli Srivijay.

He said the private schools are already facing a financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many schools have been shut. How can the private schools run the academic year without a calendar, he asked.

Association district secretary Suresh said there is a shortage of textbooks for private school students in the market. The government should clarify whether it wants introduction of the CBSE syllabus or continue with the state syllabus.

East Godavari district education officer S. Abraham said the academic calendar has been released two months back and the private school managements should take note of the government circulars from time to time. “Text books are available in the market and there is no shortage,” he said.

He said the syllabus for the primary and higher education segments has been developed on the CBSE pattern and this system would shape the students for a bright future. There are worksheets too in these books, he said.