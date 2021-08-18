2.59 lakh students to appear for EAPCET-2021

Students infected with Covid-19 will not be allowed to appear for the test. However, a separate test will be conducted for such students based on a decision taken by the state government. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2,59,564 students will appear for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, 2021, which is scheduled to be held from Thursday, August 19, at 120 test centres located in both AP and Telangana.

JNTU, Kakinada, will be conducting the computer-based test in 16 sessions – 10 of engineering stream and six of agriculture and pharmacy streams. Tests for engineering stream will be held on August 19, August 20, August 23, August 24 and August 25. Tests for agriculture and pharmacy streams will be on September 3, September 6 and September 7.

Total 1,75,796 students will take their test for the engineering stream, 83,051 will appear for agriculture stream, and 717 students will take the exam for both engineering and agriculture streams. Gender-wise 1,26,156 girls and 1,33,408 boys will be appearing for their exams.

The question paper will be in both English and Telugu languages. There will be 160 multiple choice questions. Nearly 1,000 invigilators, 200 examiners and chief examiners, and 120 chief superintendents have been appointed.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, education minister Adimulapu Suresh said the preliminary key for engineering stream will be released on August 25 and agriculture stream on September 7. A “key objection verification committee” comprising subject matter experts will examine objections raised by students on keys and take appropriate decisions.

Students infected with Covid-19 will not be allowed to appear for the test. However, a separate test will be conducted for such students based on a decision taken by the state government.