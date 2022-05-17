Jobs & Education 17 May 2022 Student's schoo ...
Student's school changed to avoid dance, music classes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 17, 2022, 11:39 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2022, 7:07 am IST
The parent, Ehsaan Raza, said he requested the authorities of St Michael’s School to let his daughter be exempted from dance, music activity
 Parent of a Class IV student of a private school wanted his daughter to be exempted from dance and music activities in the school on religious grounds. (Representational image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Parent of a Class IV student of a private school wanted his daughter to be exempted from dance and music activities in the school on religious grounds. However, the school did not consider his request, saying that it would adversely affect the child and it would also lead to logistical issues. So, the parent preferred to admit his child to another school.

The parent, Ehsaan Raza, said he requested the authorities of St Michael’s School to let his eight-year-old daughter not participate in either dance or music activities, which would be a part of the extracurricular activities carried out at the school.

 

However, Mohan Simham, CEO of the school, conveyed to the student’s father that their request could not be accommodated because firstly, the child would miss out on some activities, which fell under the ambit of inclusive learning that the school practised.

“I cannot have one child sitting when the rest of the group are doing an activity. From the eyes of the child, there is obviously some level of deprivation. We also don’t believe in leaving any child out, all children have to move ahead at a certain pace. Secondly, who will take care of the child when the classes are going on? That becomes a challenge,” Simham said. After their discussion, Raza preferred to admit his child to another school.

 

