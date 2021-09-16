Andhra Pradesh gets four first ranks in JEE Main 2021

Vijayawada: Four students have secured the first rank in the Joint Entrance Exam Main Session 4 in Andhra Pradesh. The National Testing Agency released the results of JEE Main Session 4 on its official website in the early hours on Wednesday.

A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile; of them, 18 secured the first rank.

Four students from AP find their place in the first-rank holders’ list. They are Duggineni Venkata Paneesh, Pasalva Veera Siva, Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu and Karanam Lokesh.

A total of 9,34,602 candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2021 examinations.

Top ranker Karanam Lokesh hails from Narasaraopet in Guntur district. His father Kondala Rao is a college lecturer and mother Siva Kumari a homemaker and his older sister Jahnavi is pursuing MBBS final year.

aranam Lokesh said, “I want to pursue computer science engineering at IIT, Bombay, and do research in computer applications at a higher level. I used to study from 7am to 8pm. Despite the prevalence of Covid19 and imposition of lockdown, I concentrated on my studies and expected to get top rank in JEE Mains.”

“I got the first rank as I secured the full 300 marks in JEE Main Session 3. My teachers and family supported me in my intermediate course and also in the preparations for JEE Main exams. I thank them all.”

The remaining three students also aim to get admission in IIT, Bombay to pursue CSE course.

Duggineni Venkata Phaneesh hailing from Rajampeta of Kadapa district, said: “I expected to get a good rank in JEE Mains and I got the first rank. I secured the full 300 marks in Session 3. I want to take up software as my profession and I attribute credit for my success to my teachers and family members.”

Pasalva Veera Siva hailing from Kesalingapalle of Mydukur in Kadapa district said, “I used to study from 7am to 10pm and secured full 300 marks in Session 3. I did not expect to get first rank in JEE Main but my hard work paid off.”

Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu hails from Parchur of Prakasam district. He said, “I studied hard with the aim to get a good rank in JEE Main and I got the first rank.”

Out of four top ranks, Chaitanya and Narayana groups shared two each.