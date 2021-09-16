Jobs & Education 16 Sep 2021 Andhra Pradesh gets ...
Jobs & Education

Andhra Pradesh gets four first ranks in JEE Main 2021

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2021, 3:53 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 6:34 am IST
A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile; of them, 18 secured the first rank
JEE Mains-2021 National level open category 1st Ranker K Lokesh. (DC Image)
 JEE Mains-2021 National level open category 1st Ranker K Lokesh. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: Four students have secured the first rank in the Joint Entrance Exam Main Session 4 in Andhra Pradesh. The National Testing Agency released the results of JEE Main Session 4 on its official website in the early hours on Wednesday.

A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile; of them, 18  secured the first rank.

 

Four students from AP find their place in the first-rank holders’ list. They are Duggineni Venkata Paneesh, Pasalva Veera Siva, Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu and Karanam Lokesh.

A total of 9,34,602 candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2021 examinations.

Top ranker Karanam Lokesh hails from Narasaraopet in Guntur district. His father Kondala Rao is a college lecturer and mother Siva Kumari a homemaker and his older sister Jahnavi is pursuing MBBS final year.

aranam Lokesh said, “I want to pursue computer science engineering at IIT, Bombay, and do research in computer applications at a higher level. I used to study from 7am to 8pm. Despite the prevalence of Covid19 and imposition of lockdown, I concentrated on my studies and expected to get top rank in JEE Mains.”

 

“I got the first rank as I secured the full 300 marks in JEE Main Session 3. My teachers and family supported me in my intermediate course and also in the preparations for JEE Main exams. I thank them all.”

The remaining three students also aim to get admission in IIT, Bombay to pursue CSE course.

Duggineni Venkata Phaneesh hailing from Rajampeta of Kadapa district, said: “I expected to get a good rank in JEE Mains and I got the first rank. I secured the full 300 marks in Session 3. I want to take up software as my profession and I attribute credit for my success to my teachers and family members.”

 

Pasalva Veera Siva hailing from Kesalingapalle of Mydukur in Kadapa district said, “I used to study from 7am to 10pm and secured full 300 marks in Session 3. I did not expect to get first rank in JEE Main but my hard work paid off.”

Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu hails from Parchur of Prakasam district. He said, “I studied hard with the aim to get a good rank in JEE Main and I got the first rank.”

Out of four top ranks, Chaitanya and Narayana groups shared two each.

...
Tags: jee 2021, joint entrance exam, jee, duggineni venkata paneesh, pasalva veera siva, kanchanapalli rahul naidu, karanam lokesh, kondala rao, siva kumari, jahnavi, iit, chaitanya and narayana groups
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 16 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

he ISB philosophy of rigorous academic research with feedback from relevant stakeholders allows us to create a learning experience that produces leaders who bring about positive change in the world. (DC File Image)

ISB bags country’s top rank in PG programme

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Karnataka ready to discuss implementation of National Education Policy: CM Bommai

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made. (Representational image: PTI)

44 candidates score 100 percentile in JEE-Main, 18 candidates share first rank

ChandanVishnu Vivek from the East Godavari district secured state first rank in The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy common entrance test (AP EAPCET). (DC Image)

First two EAPCET toppers want to be doctors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Karnataka ready to discuss implementation of National Education Policy: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

44 candidates score 100 percentile in JEE-Main, 18 candidates share first rank

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made. (Representational image: PTI)

Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers

Amazon is hiring workers to help run 100 logistics facilities launching this month in the United States, on top of more than 250 that opened earlier this year. (AFP Photo)

Each LS constituency in AP to have skill varsity soon

The Chief Minister called for efforts to improve skills in maintenance and repair of drinking water plants, motors, solar units, sanitation equipment and others and said lack of trained and skilled manpower was affecting proper maintenance of such facilities being used in day-to-day life. — Twitter

Tamil Nadu CM introduces Bill in Assembly to exempt state from NEET test

Students appearing for NEET 2021 being thoroughly checked before entering the examination centre on Sunday. (Photo: DC Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->