  
Jobs & Education 16 Jul 2022 Over 500 IIIT-Basar ...
Jobs & Education

Over 500 IIIT-Basar students fall sick

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jul 16, 2022, 10:38 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2022, 11:57 am IST
The IIIT-Basar was in the news recently as students protested for seven days against the poor facilities including poor quality food served to the students. — DC File Image
 The IIIT-Basar was in the news recently as students protested for seven days against the poor facilities including poor quality food served to the students. — DC File Image

ADILABAD: Nearly 500 students of IIIT-Basar fell sick after having lunch in the mess in Nirmal district on Friday afternoon due to alleged food poisoning.
Girls students are more among those who were affected. According to sources, nearly 100 students were admitted to the hospital on the Basar campus while other students were treated in their hostels.

Students who complained of severe stomach aches after having food at the mess were shifted in an ambulance and cars of the teaching faculty to Nizamabad for better treatment. It is learnt that management of the mess served egg fried rice to the students on Friday.

The eggs used in preparing egg-fried rice were allegedly rotten. Contaminated water used in preparing the food and unhygienic conditions could also be reasons for the food poisoning.
Students who had lunch at E-1 and E-2 mess were the victims of food poisoning.

The IIIT-Basar was in the news recently as students protested for seven days against the poor facilities including poor quality food served to the students.  

It may be recalled that the students of IIIT-Basar alleged he got a fried cockroach and frog in food in separate incidents in the past. One student of IIIT-Basar who actively participated in the recent agitation said hygienic and good quality food was one of their 12 demands. The students were also demanding a change of the mess contractor.

Sources said minister for education Sabita Indra Reddy called the recently appointed director and inquired about the incident and asked the IIIT-Basar authorities to provide better treatment to the students who fell sick and conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Health minister T. Harish Rao responded to the incident and asked the medical authorities to send medical teams to IIIT-Basar to provide better medical treatment to the affected students and monitor their health.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay demanded that the state government send medical teams to provide better treatment to the students who fell sick and alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was acting with vengeance on the IIIT-Basar students from the beginning. He condemned the negligent attitude of the state government towards students for playing with their lives.          

...
Tags: iiit-basar students fall sick, poor quality food at iiit-basar
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Jobs & Education

A controversy erupted over the objective type question, ‘Which one is the lower caste belongs to Tamil Nadu’ with the options given as (a) Mahars, (b) Nadars, (c) Ezhavas and (d) Harijans, in the examination paper for MA History students. — DC Image

Periyar varsity in trouble for a question on caste in exam paper

The IITH has maintained its position within the Top 10 ranks among the technical institutes in the country and as the best among the second-generation IITs for the seventh consecutive year. (Photo: www.iiit.ac.in)

IITH’s national ranking rises to 14, Osmania University 22

Of the 2,066 aspirants, 1,854 qualified for the exams, comprising 813 boys and 1,041 girls, with respective pass percentages of 87.41 and 91.63. — Representational image/PTI

90% from Telangana's state-run minority institutions crack Polycet-22

The earlier inspection highlighted issues such as taking non-permissible work (construction of food grain drying platform), noncompliance of guidelines related to desilting of minor irrigation tank works, taking staggered trenches work in plain areas, whereas, such works are useful in hilly regions, splitting of works to avoid approval of superior technical authority and other procedural violation of guidelines. (DC Image)

Rural jobs: Centre sees lapses in TS



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

IITH’s national ranking rises to 14, Osmania University 22

The IITH has maintained its position within the Top 10 ranks among the technical institutes in the country and as the best among the second-generation IITs for the seventh consecutive year. (Photo: www.iiit.ac.in)

Rural jobs: Centre sees lapses in TS

The earlier inspection highlighted issues such as taking non-permissible work (construction of food grain drying platform), noncompliance of guidelines related to desilting of minor irrigation tank works, taking staggered trenches work in plain areas, whereas, such works are useful in hilly regions, splitting of works to avoid approval of superior technical authority and other procedural violation of guidelines. (DC Image)

90% from Telangana's state-run minority institutions crack Polycet-22

Of the 2,066 aspirants, 1,854 qualified for the exams, comprising 813 boys and 1,041 girls, with respective pass percentages of 87.41 and 91.63. — Representational image/PTI

Bids for green chalkboards cancelled, govt tells HC

The school education department and the state education welfare infrastructure development corporation had jointly invited tenders from eligible firms to supply dual desks, furniture, and green chalkboards to 26,065 schools under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme. (Representational Image/AP)

Andhra Pradesh issues new guidelines to study abroad

Harvard University — By arrangement
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->