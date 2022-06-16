  
Jobs & Education 16 Jun 2022 Covid-19 lockdown ha ...
Jobs & Education

Covid-19 lockdown harmed SSC students’ prospects

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jun 16, 2022, 11:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 11:12 pm IST
Most of these students, particularly those from rural areas, missed out on classes while in their eighth and ninth standards
Government Ashram High School in Kothaveedhi of Devipatnam mandal registered 3.13 percent result, as only one student out of 32 passed. — Representational image/DC
 Government Ashram High School in Kothaveedhi of Devipatnam mandal registered 3.13 percent result, as only one student out of 32 passed. — Representational image/DC

KAKINADA: Lockdown during the first two phases of Covid-19 pandemic had adversely hit the prospects of students who had written their SSC examinations for academic year 2021-22.

Most of these students, particularly those from rural areas, missed out on classes while in their eighth and ninth standards. Opportunities for attending online classes had been minimal for them due to lack of smartphones and internet connectivity. No subject teachers had been there in many schools. These are among reasons that led to most schools in state registering their lowest pass percentage in last SSC examinations.

 

Erstwhile East Godavari district used to be in first place in the state in 10th class results. It has slipped to eighth place this year. As many as 90 schools in the district registered below 30 percent results and seven gave results below 10 percent. Government Ashram High School in Kothaveedhi of Devipatnam mandal registered 3.13 percent result, as only one student out of 32 passed. Result of STGK Municipal High School in Jaggammagaripeta in Samalkot too had been same. Results had been similarly poor in zilla parishad schools at Karavaka in Mamidikuduru mandal of Konaseema district and Kodurupadu in Allavaram mandal of Konaseema district.

 

Karavaka Zilla Parishad High School headmaster P. Someswara Rao told Deccan Chronicle that they had no Hindi and social studies’ teachers. That situation is continuing at present too. Someswara Rao said he is running remedial classes for failed SSC students from 8 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. daily, so that they could write their exams better and pass.

Headmaster of Kodurupadu Zilla Parishad High School in Allavaram mandal S. Yedukondalu too said they are taking special classes for students who had failed in one or more subjects, so that they could pass in the supplementary examinations.

 

District education officer (DEO) D. Subhadra underlined that students writing supplementary examinations too will get regular certificates once they pass. So, students should make use of this opportunity, work hard and pass in subjects in which they have failed. She pointed out that 22,681 of total 66,178 students in the district had failed in 10th Class examinations, 4,615 of them in mathematics and 5,123 in science.

Subhadra asked teachers to give best of education to students during their remedial classes, so that they could emerge successful in their supplementary exams.

 

...
Tags: covid impact ssc students, no smartphones, government schools ssc low pass percentage
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Jobs & Education

KDPM High School teachers underlined that most schools with low pass percentage are in slums, where attendance of students is very low compared to students who care about education. — Representational image/DC

Online education, teaching pattern impact Class X pass rate

Parents said that some colleges collect a seat reservation fee but do not refund the same in case their ward has not cleared the board exam. — Representational Image/DC

Telangana: Class 10 exam results soon, focus shifts to junior college admissions

It is learnt that schools from other boards would be writing to the government on the matter. It is learnt that schools from other boards would be writing to the government on the matter.

Making Telugu must for Class X kicks up row in Telangana

The department has designed two Telugu textbooks, one for Telugu-speaking students and the other for those children whose mother tongue is not Telugu. (Representational image: PTI)

Telugu subject compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE, ICSE, IB schools in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Telugu subject compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE, ICSE, IB schools in Telangana

The department has designed two Telugu textbooks, one for Telugu-speaking students and the other for those children whose mother tongue is not Telugu. (Representational image: PTI)

Making Telugu must for Class X kicks up row in Telangana

It is learnt that schools from other boards would be writing to the government on the matter. It is learnt that schools from other boards would be writing to the government on the matter.

Telangana schools reopen after summer vacation, one in three students attends classes

Students stand in a queue as they wait to enter a classroom. ( Representational Image/PTI File)

English medium will connect students globally: Sabitha

Education minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy, in an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, spoke about several initiatives being taken up to provide better education to students. (Photo: Facebook)

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->