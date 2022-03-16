Jobs & Education 16 Mar 2022 Telangana Inter exam ...
Telangana Inter exams schedule revised

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2022, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 1:46 pm IST
The examination time table has been revised as the earlier dates were clashing with the dates for Session 1 of the JEE (Mains) exams
The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from 23-03-2022 to 08-04-2022 including Sundays. (Representational image: PTI)
 The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from 23-03-2022 to 08-04-2022 including Sundays. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Wednesday released a revised tentative time table for Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE April 2022.

The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from 23-03-2022 to 08-04-2022 including Sundays.

 

The dates for Ethics and Human Value and Environmental Education exams are 11-04-2022 and 12-04-2022.

The theory examination for first year students will be from 06-05-2022 to 23-05-2022. Whereas, the exams for second year students would begin on 07-05-2022 and would continue till 24-05-2022. The timings for both, first and second year examinations will be from 9.00 am to 12 noon.

The examination time table has been revised as the earlier dates were clashing with the dates for Session 1 of the JEE (Mains) exams.

Day and Date

 

First Year Exams

Day and Date

Second Year Exams

06-05-2022

Friday

Part II:

2nd Language Paper-I

07-05-2022

Saturday

Part II:

2nd Language Paper-II

09-05-2022

Monday

Part-I:

English Paper-I

10-05-2022

Tuesday

Part-I:

English Paper-II

11-05-2022

Wednesday

Part-III:

Mathematics Paper-IA

 

Botany Paper-I

Political Science Paper- I

 

12-05-2022

Thursday

Part-III:

Mathematics Paper-IIA

Botany Paper-II

Political Science Paper- II

 

13-05-2022

Friday

Mathematics Paper-IB

Zoology Paper-I

History Paper-I

14-05-2022

Saturday

Mathematics Paper-IIB

Zoology Paper-II

History Paper-II

16-05-2022

Monday

Physics Paper-I

 

Economics Paper-I

17-05-2022

Tuesday

Physics Paper-II

Economics Paper-II

18-05-2022

Friday

Chemistry Paper-I

Commerce Paper-I

19-05-2022

Thursday

Chemistry Paper-II

Commerce Paper-II

20-05-2022

Friday

Public Administration Paper-I

Bridge Course Maths Paper-I

(for Bi.P.C students)

21-05-2022

Saturday

Public Administration Paper-II

 

Bridge Course Maths Paper-II

(for Bi.P.C students)

23-05-2022

Monday

Modern Language Paper- I

Geography Paper-I

24-05-2022

Tuesday

Modern Language Paper- II

Geography Paper-II

 

The dates are also applicable to the Intermediate Vocational Course examination. The time-table for Vocational Courses will be issued separately, read the letter issued by Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary, State Board of Intermediate Education. 

