Telangana Inter exams schedule revised

The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from 23-03-2022 to 08-04-2022 including Sundays. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Wednesday released a revised tentative time table for Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE April 2022.

The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from 23-03-2022 to 08-04-2022 including Sundays.

The dates for Ethics and Human Value and Environmental Education exams are 11-04-2022 and 12-04-2022.

The theory examination for first year students will be from 06-05-2022 to 23-05-2022. Whereas, the exams for second year students would begin on 07-05-2022 and would continue till 24-05-2022. The timings for both, first and second year examinations will be from 9.00 am to 12 noon.

The examination time table has been revised as the earlier dates were clashing with the dates for Session 1 of the JEE (Mains) exams.

Day and Date First Year Exams Day and Date Second Year Exams 06-05-2022 Friday Part II: 2nd Language Paper-I 07-05-2022 Saturday Part II: 2nd Language Paper-II 09-05-2022 Monday Part-I: English Paper-I 10-05-2022 Tuesday Part-I: English Paper-II 11-05-2022 Wednesday Part-III: Mathematics Paper-IA Botany Paper-I Political Science Paper- I 12-05-2022 Thursday Part-III: Mathematics Paper-IIA Botany Paper-II Political Science Paper- II 13-05-2022 Friday Mathematics Paper-IB Zoology Paper-I History Paper-I 14-05-2022 Saturday Mathematics Paper-IIB Zoology Paper-II History Paper-II 16-05-2022 Monday Physics Paper-I Economics Paper-I 17-05-2022 Tuesday Physics Paper-II Economics Paper-II 18-05-2022 Friday Chemistry Paper-I Commerce Paper-I 19-05-2022 Thursday Chemistry Paper-II Commerce Paper-II 20-05-2022 Friday Public Administration Paper-I Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (for Bi.P.C students) 21-05-2022 Saturday Public Administration Paper-II Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (for Bi.P.C students) 23-05-2022 Monday Modern Language Paper- I Geography Paper-I 24-05-2022 Tuesday Modern Language Paper- II Geography Paper-II

The dates are also applicable to the Intermediate Vocational Course examination. The time-table for Vocational Courses will be issued separately, read the letter issued by Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary, State Board of Intermediate Education.