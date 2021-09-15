Jobs & Education 15 Sep 2021 Karnataka ready to d ...
Karnataka ready to discuss implementation of National Education Policy: CM Bommai

Published Sep 15, 2021, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 3:50 pm IST
Earlier, K'taka's Higher Education Minister had commended the policy and had said that it takes freedom of the student to subject level
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state is ready to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and mentioned that a committee has been formed to decide on in for primary and secondary schools in the state.

While offering tribute to M Visvesvaraya on Engineers Day, the CM said, "We are ready to have a discussion on National Education Policy. There are revolutionary changes."

 

"Committee has been formed as we haven't decided on its implementation for primary and secondary schools," he added.

Earlier this month, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, C N Ashwatha Narayana had commended the policy and had said that it takes freedom of the student to subject level.

On July 29, 2020, the Union Cabinet approved National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

 

NEP 2020 includes imparting vocational education from class 6 onwards, progress card in place of the report card, 5+3+3+4 structure, multidisciplinary education with easy entry/exit options and academic bank of credit.

