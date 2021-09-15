Jobs & Education 15 Sep 2021 Andhra Pradesh boy t ...
Andhra Pradesh boy tops EAPCET-2021, Telangana students get five of top 10

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 15, 2021, 1:29 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 6:45 am IST
Results were announced on Tuesday by state education minister Adimulapu Suresh at the Higher Education Council office in Mangalagiri
The minister said as many as 83,822 students applied for Eapcet-2021 in which 78,066 appeared for the exams and 72,488 (92.85 percent) students were qualified. Representational Image (PTI)
 The minister said as many as 83,822 students applied for Eapcet-2021 in which 78,066 appeared for the exams and 72,488 (92.85 percent) students were qualified. Representational Image (PTI)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP Eapcet-2021) results were released on Tuesday. While the results of the engineering stream was already released last week, the latest results of agriculture and pharmacy were announced on Tuesday by state education minister Adimulapu Suresh at the Higher Education Council office in Mangalagiri. Interestingly, out of the first 10 ranks, five ranks were secured by candidates from Telangana state. The candidates can download their rank cards from Wednesday.

The minister said as many as 83,822 students applied for  Eapcet-2021 in which 78,066 appeared for the exams and 72,488 (92.85 percent) students were qualified. Chandam Vishnu Vivek of Korokonda in East Godavari district bagged the first rank, Srinivasa Karthikeya of Anantpur the second and Bollineni Vishwas Rao of Hanamkonda the third rank.

 

Suresh said G. Samohana Reddy from Ranga Reddy district in Telangana secured the fourth, K. Lahari from Hyderabad secured the fifth, K. Chaitanya Krishna from Guntur secured the sixth, N. Divya from Guntur secured the seventh, K. Rahul Siddarth from Siddipet, Telangana, secured the eight rank, T. Sai Reddy from Nalgonda, Telangana, secured the ninth and G. Vidip from Guntur secured the tenth rank.

Suresh said the exams were held on September 3, 6 and 7 for three days in five sessions in 84 centres. The results were announced in a record seven days’ time and soon after the exam the ‘key’ was kept online. The officials of the JNTU Kakinada, Higher Education Council, district officials, the police, RTC, medical and other departments collectively did their best in organising the exam following strict Covid guidelines, he said.

 

Education department special secretary Satish Chandra, APHRMC chairman Justice V. Eswaraiah, Telugu Academy chairman Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, APSCHE chairman Prof K. Hemachandra Reddy, vice chairmen T. Lakshamma, Prof K. Rammohan Rao, secretary Prof B. Sudhir Prem Kumar and others were present.

